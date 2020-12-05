Allowed, subscriptions can be shared via Family Sharing

If you wanted to be able to share an in-app purchase you made with other family members, chances are you finally laugh at it. Apple announced that subscriptions and one-time in-app purchases can now be shared between families. If you purchase a consumable item such as coins in the game, you will be the only one who can use them, but if you unlock an ad-free or professional version of an app, you can share it with family members through the new Family Sharing program.

Apple announced this change with Big Sur last June. But it finally allowed developers to take action to allow subscriptions and purchases to be shared. However, since allowing Family Sharing for a subscription or purchase is a manual choice, developers need to turn this option on.

If you are the person purchasing subscriptions in the family, you can check which subscriptions have the option to share by going to Settings and clicking your Name at the top. Tap on the Subscriptions option on your account page.

At the top of the screen, you will see a setting labeled Share New Subscriptions. When you turn this on, you will automatically grant your family members access to all eligible in-app subscriptions you have signed up for.

Below that, you will see the list of your current subscriptions. Clicking one of these will take you to the Edit Subscription screen. Here, you’ll see the option to Share with Family if the developer has decided to allow subscription sharing. Opening it will give your family access as if they had purchased the subscription themselves.

MacRumors noted that the process for sharing one-time in-app purchases is different. For example, unlocking the Pro version of the Working Copy app is done via in-app payment. For a family member to access it, they must go to the App Store, click on the account button in the upper right corner, go to Purchased, and then select the family member who purchased the unlock. Then they need to download the application from that screen. Depending on how the application was installed, they may need to click the Restore Purchases button.

If your favorite app doesn’t support subscription sharing yet, it’s a good idea to check the Subscription screen from time to time. There are also rumors that users receive notifications when one of their subscriptions is eligible for Family Sharing.



