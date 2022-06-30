Allison’s ending makes her story in the third season of “Umbrella Academy” much worse

Attention: This article contains spoilers for the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

The third season of Umbrella Academy ended with another bombshell effect, but the way Allison’s storyline ended was by far the most shocking. Reginald Hargreaves, as it turned out, is a threat in every possible time frame, who only seeks to use the powers of Umbrellas and Sparrows. In the third season of Umbrella Academy, Reginald Hargreaves goes further than ever, exhausting his children’s strength to power the machine to change the time schedule according to his will. Even more shocking was that Allison had made a deal with him that made her immune to this torment.

In the third season, the Umbrellas are presented in a different timeline; one where they were never born. Therefore, unfortunately, Allison’s daughter Claire does not exist either. This, combined with mourning the loss of the man she married in the second season of Umbrella Academy, Raymond, was unbearable for her, and she went on a rampant mission to get her family back, caring little for anyone else. Allison, once sweet, calm and understanding, has become increasingly bitter, and what makes this arc worse is her end.

Despite how hateful and completely unforgivable Allison was in the third season of Umbrella Academy, she was the only character (other than Reginald, by his own design) who had a happy ending. In the finale of the third season, it is shown how Allison returns to her large picturesque house and finds her daughter Claire alive and well. Moreover, Raymond somehow got into this new timeline of the third season of Umbrella Academy, reuniting all the lost lovers in his life, thereby giving Allison the ultimate reward for her actions.

The strangest thing about this scene was the fact that it was shown in a strangely sympathetic light. The music is filled with the reunion of Allison and Claire, and the appearance of Raymond is the cherry on the cake that will help her start a happy life. However, this happy ending for Allison comes after a lot of bad deeds. She kills Harlan in cold blood, tells Victor that they should have left him in the basement, and in one of the most terrifying scenes of Umbrella Academy, Allison uses her powers to rape Luther. A fit of dark jealousy grips her when she sees that Luther has finally left her, even though she still desperately loves Raymond. She never apologizes to Luther and continues to act out at Luther and Sloan’s wedding.

Her dealings with their abusive father show how far she was willing to go this season, leaving her brothers to fend for themselves. In fact, it’s her partnership that makes Reginald feel he has enough ammunition and cover to kill Luther. She watches her family lose their powers, and when she finally steps in to help, they all beg her not to push the button as they don’t know what she will do. However, her self-centeredness comes into play again when she insists on it anyway, thinking only of her deal with the sneaky alien Reginald Hargreaves.

Allison, the only recipient of a happy ending in the third season finale of “Umbrella Academy,” is confused and in many ways cruel. If it was a competition of who deserves to be happy the most this season, the choice would most likely be Luther. He was attacked, killed, and then brought back to life while his wife was gone. Having Allison in the role of a villainess who then gets rewarded for her crimes is one of the most shocking parts of the third season of Umbrella Academy.