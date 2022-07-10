Allison will not become the villain of Umbrella Academy S4… She is already alone

The 3rd season of Umbrella Academy was full of unexpected twists, including one of the team members, Allison, went down an antagonistic path, assuming that she would be the main villain in season 4, but she is already a villain. Created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, Umbrella Academy is a comic book series that made the leap into the streaming world in 2019 thanks to Netflix, becoming one of the most popular games on the platform, which allowed it to continue for two more seasons.

Umbrella Academy follows the Hargreaves, seven foster siblings who, along with 36 other children around the world, were born under mysterious circumstances. The scientist and billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreaves intended to adopt as many of these babies as possible, but he only got seven, and as they developed superpowers, he trained them and formed the “Umbrella Academy”. However, since Reginald was not a good father, over the years their paths diverged, and years later they reunited at his funeral and to stop the apocalypse. Since then, the team has prevented three endings of the world, but their problems are far from being solved, as they now face a threat among them.

In the first season of Umbrella Academy, the team dealing with Leonard Peabody and Victor (Elliot Page) unleashed their powers, and in the second season they had to fight Handler (Kate Walsh). In the third season, Umbrella Academy met with Sparrow Academy, and together they did everything possible to get rid of the kugelblitz created by the arrival of Umbrellas in this timeline. In addition to this, Reginald tricked them into resetting the timeline, and for this Reginald joined forces with Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman). Her actions in the third season of Umbrella Academy sparked rumors that Allison would become a villain next season, but in fact she is already a villain.

The 3rd season of Umbrella Academy has already proved that Allison is a villain

When Hargreaves returned to his present (2019), they found themselves on a timeline where Reginald is still alive, and he, along with other children (and Ben), formed the Sparrow Academy, but the actions of the Umbrellas in the 1960s had more serious consequences than the creation of another team. Since Harlan was left with some of Victor’s powers and had no control over them when his mother Sissy died on the same day 43 babies were born, he unleashed his power and killed many of the women who gave birth to these babies. including Umbrella mothers, which means they were never born in this timeline. Although this had no consequences for the personal life of most of the team, it meant that Allison never had a daughter, Claire, and it greatly affected her.

Allison desperately wanted to return to her original timeline to reunite with Claire, which led her to kill Harlan and make a deal with Reginald, turning her into the antagonist of season 3 of Umbrella Academy, as well as a villain. The fifth (Aidan Gallagher) mentions to Victor that when a superhero works alone, he becomes a villain, and that’s pretty much what Allison did in the third season of Umbrella Academy. Allison killed Harlan and delivered his body to the Sparrows to get the briefcase. she made a deal with Reginald behind her siblings’ backs and for her own benefit, and rumors that Luther wants her also fall into villain territory. Allison is already a villain, and she could continue this path in season 4 of Umbrella Academy, but her transformation is already complete.