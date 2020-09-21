All your studios after the purchase of Bethesda

The North American company has added seven new major studios after the acquisition of the creators of The Elder Scrolls, DOOM and Fallout.
Bethesda Softworks is already owned by Microsoft. Those of Redmond have paid an amount of 7.500 million dollars to take over ZeniMax in full, which includes all Bethesda studios (Bethesda Game Studios, Arkane Studios, MachineGames, id Software, Alpha Dog Games, Tango GameWorks and Roundhouse Studios) . Faced with this operation, one wonders how many studios are part of Xbox Game Studios, Xbox’s internal video game division. You have the answer in this article, where we collect the main companies that are developing content for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and other additional platforms.
These are the Xbox Game Studios studios
- 343 Industries (run the Halo series) —Redmond, Washington, United States
- The Coalition (responsible for the Gears of War saga) —Vancouver, Canada
- Mojang Studios (Minecraft) —Stockholm, Sweden
- Compulsion Games (We Happy Few) —Montreal, Canada
- InXile Entertainment (Wasteland 3, Bard’s Tale) —Newport Beach, California, United States
- Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, Grounded) —Irvine, California, United States
- Double Fine Productions (Brütal Legend, Broken Age, Psychonauts) —San Francismo, California, United States
- Ninja Theory (Hellblade, DMC, Bleeding Edge) —Cambridge, UK
- Playground Studios (Forza Horizon 4, Fable) —Leamington Spa, UK
- Turn 10 Studios (Forza Motorsport 7) —Redmond, Washington, United States
- Rare (Kameo: Elements of Power, Sea of Thieves, Everwild) —Twycross, UK
- The Initiative (next generation title unconfirmed) —Santa Monica, California, United States
- Undead Labs (State of Decay) —Seattle, Washington, United States
- World’s Edge (run Age of Empires) —Redmond, Washington, United States
- Bethesda Game Studios (The Elder Scorlls, Fallout) —Rockville, Maryland, United States / Dalas, Texas, United States / Montreal, Canada
- Arkane Studios (Dishonored, Deathloop) —Lyon, France / Austin, Texas, United States
- MachineGames (Wolfenstein 2: New Colossus) —Upsala, Sweden
- id Software (DOOM, RAGE) —Mesquite, Texas, United States / Frankfurt, Germany
- Tango GameWorks (The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo) —Odaiba, Tokyo, Japan
- ZeniMax Online Studios (The Elder Scrolls: Online) —Rockville, Maryland, United States
- Roundhouse Studios (no projects announced) —Madison, Wisconsin, United States
- Alpha Dog Game (Monstrocity Rampage, Wraithborne) —Halifax, Canada