All your studios after the purchase of Bethesda

The North American company has added seven new major studios after the acquisition of the creators of The Elder Scrolls, DOOM and Fallout.

Bethesda Softworks is already owned by Microsoft. Those of Redmond have paid an amount of 7.500 million dollars to take over ZeniMax in full, which includes all Bethesda studios (Bethesda Game Studios, Arkane Studios, MachineGames, id Software, Alpha Dog Games, Tango GameWorks and Roundhouse Studios) . Faced with this operation, one wonders how many studios are part of Xbox Game Studios, Xbox’s internal video game division. You have the answer in this article, where we collect the main companies that are developing content for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and other additional platforms.

These are the Xbox Game Studios studios

343 Industries (run the Halo series) —Redmond, Washington, United States

The Coalition (responsible for the Gears of War saga) —Vancouver, Canada

Mojang Studios (Minecraft) —Stockholm, Sweden

Compulsion Games (We Happy Few) —Montreal, Canada

InXile Entertainment (Wasteland 3, Bard’s Tale) —Newport Beach, California, United States

Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, Grounded) —Irvine, California, United States

Double Fine Productions (Brütal Legend, Broken Age, Psychonauts) —San Francismo, California, United States

Ninja Theory (Hellblade, DMC, Bleeding Edge) —Cambridge, UK

Playground Studios (Forza Horizon 4, Fable) —Leamington Spa, UK

Turn 10 Studios (Forza Motorsport 7) —Redmond, Washington, United States

Rare (Kameo: Elements of Power, Sea of ​​Thieves, Everwild) —Twycross, UK

The Initiative (next generation title unconfirmed) —Santa Monica, California, United States

Undead Labs (State of Decay) —Seattle, Washington, United States

World’s Edge (run Age of Empires) —Redmond, Washington, United States

Bethesda Game Studios (The Elder Scorlls, Fallout) —Rockville, Maryland, United States / Dalas, Texas, United States / Montreal, Canada

Arkane Studios (Dishonored, Deathloop) —Lyon, France / Austin, Texas, United States

MachineGames (Wolfenstein 2: New Colossus) —Upsala, Sweden

id Software (DOOM, RAGE) —Mesquite, Texas, United States / Frankfurt, Germany

Tango GameWorks (The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo) —Odaiba, Tokyo, Japan

ZeniMax Online Studios (The Elder Scrolls: Online) —Rockville, Maryland, United States

Roundhouse Studios (no projects announced) —Madison, Wisconsin, United States

Alpha Dog Game (Monstrocity Rampage, Wraithborne) —Halifax, Canada



