All You Can Eat: Definitive Compilation for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Team 17 announces the most complete edition of its fun minigame saga for the new generation with the two installments and all DLC at 4K and 60 fps.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is the definitive and most complete edition of the fun culinary mini-game saga of Team 17 and Ghost Town Games, a compilation that will exclusively come to the new generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X. This has been announced by its managers, Sharing the trailer that heads this news along with its contents, including the two original installments of this generation and all its extra and downloadable content, also confirming a 4K resolution at 60 fps and the arrival of online multiplayer.

Online multiplayer with cross-play arrives

Thus, far from presenting a third part, its creators have chosen to compile everything released so far and take it to the new generation, not without including interesting news, including the two original installments of Overcooked along with all downloadable content and updates up to the moment, thus offering more than 200 unique levels.



