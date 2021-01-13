All winners of the 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards

BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, and more were awarded by the Gaon Charts, South Korea’s top ranking for music sales.
The 2021 Gaon Music Awards gala was held this morning in South Korea, the tenth edition awarded the best of K-pop according to their sales in 2020.
Various groups, idols, soloists, choreographers and stylists were decorated in a new musical gala. Gaon Chart is the most important record in South Korea, as it positions albums and songs according to the sales achieved and awards certificates according to the number obtained by the artists.
The tenth installment of the Gaon Chart Music Awards had a great parade of stars, although without presentations or assistance from K-pop groups, as measures were taken against the pandemic to avoid contagion. The presenters were Super Junior’s Leeteuk and ITZY’s Lia,who were in charge of announcing the categories and winners one by one.
If you missed the ceremony, we leave you a complete list of the winners, which were chosen according to the 2020 annual sales list of Gaon Chart , which records the sales of each comeback and that are added on a recurring basis, these were the best-selling groups, songs and artists from South Korea:
GAON MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS
Songs of the year
- January, Zico broke records for the most All Kills with “Any Song”
- BTS led February with ON
- March with MC the Max with “Bloom”
- April with Oh My Girl with their comeback “Nonstop”
- May with the best collaboration of IU and Suga “eight”
- June and summer were conquered by BLACKPINK and “How You Like That”
- Julio, Zico again with “Summer Hate” feat. Rain
- In August BTS “Dynamite”
- In September it was for Kim Chung Ha & Christopher with “Bad Boy”
- October was conquered by BLACKPINK “Lovesick Girls”
- November with the return of BTS “Life Goes On”
- December was conquered by Red Velvet and “Psycho”
- BTS Album of the Year : Map of the soul 7 ”
- EXO with Baekhyun and his solo album“ Deligth ”
- Seventeen with ‘Heng: garae’
- Finally BTS ‘BE’
- AESPA won the Best Digital Artist of the Year
- ENHYPEN won as the best artist of the year in physical
- The rookie of the year award went to ATEEZ and ITZY
- The record for production of the year went to Changmo with “Ambition Music”
- The world K-pop star was NCT
- Discovery of the year was Band
- The hottest performance was IZ * ONE with Oneiric Day ”and Stray Kids with“ IN ”
- Popular singer with Hwang In Wook with “Phocha”
- Style of the Year and Choreography Son Sung Deuk
- Style of the Year and Stylist Park Min Hee and Kim Bal Ko
- Composer of the Year IU
- Pop Time Composer of the Year
- Performance of the Year and Young Instrumental Music
- Performance and Chorus of the Year Kriz
- The social star was BLACKPINK
- The best selling album of the year BTS with “Map of the soul: 7”
- Top Kill sales went to NCT
- The best song in sales went to IU with “BLueming”
- K-pop Contribution of the Year went to Lee Soo Man
- The International artist was for TONES AND I “Dance Monkey”
- The Global Award went to BLACKPINK and Lim Young Woong