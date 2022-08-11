All video game releases are coming to PC soon

August 2022 PC Games September 2022 PC Games October 2022 PC Games PC Games Announced For The Rest Of 2022 Major PC Games In Development With No Release Year Or A Post-2022 Estimation Rumored Games

PC players are starting to see a lot of console-exclusive ports make their way to Steam and various launchers. This is great news for anyone who’s felt like they’ve been missing out without owning a console, and it’s clear that the lines between console and PC are beginning to blur, especially concerning Microsoft and their desire to port their impressive games library to both systems.

Game Pass has made things even more lucrative and many series once thought console-locked forever are receiving PC versions (even if it takes a year or so to adapt them over).

Those playing games on a PC have a lot to look forward to in 2022 and beyond, with some high-profile ports, awesome-looking Indie releases, and AAA titles that are sure to look absolutely stunning on a high-end build. Here’s a look at all the titles we can expect to see on the PC in the rest of 2022, along with games that do not have specific release years. What are the most exciting 2022 PC games?

Please note the focus is on North American release dates.

Updated August 11, 2022: The upcoming PC games were added to the scheduler over the last week: Voyage, Back 4 Blood: Children of the Worm, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, Rumbleverse, Chenso Club, Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation, A Tale of Paper: Refolded, Afterglitch, Project: Knight 2 Dusk of Souls, Stranger, Codename Nemesis, Catizens, Red Matter 2, The Ascent: Cyber Heist, Nightmare Hunter, Professional Team, Decorporation, Jade Order, A.V.A, Car Wash Simulator, ORX, Master of the Tattooverse, Train Sim World 3, Gloomwood, Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent, Magazine Mogul, The Ramen Sensei, Foretales, Emorrior, DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms, Pocket Stables, Oh! Edo Towns, Moonscars, Road Warriors, Lovebirb.

August 2022 PC Games

The heart of summer is shaping up to be a decent month for gamers. At the moment, there are only a couple of major PC games announced for August 2022, but titles such as Saints Row, Two Point Campus, Madden NFL 23, and Thymesia are likely to attract a lot of attention.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will be making its way from the PlayStation Store to the PC market in the form of a remaster. Insomniac’s superhero game garnered high praise for its controls, open-world design, and combat system. Pac-Man World Re-PAC, a remake of the classic 3D platformer, will also come out in August 2022.

August 1: Apparitions (PC) August 1: Doomed Lands (PC) August 1: The Gallery (PC) August 1: Mystery – Adam’s Bone (PC) August 1: Yujian Three Kingdoms (PC) August 2: Frogun (PC) August 2: The Mortuary Assistant (PC) August 2: Rush Rush Rally Reloaded (PC) August 3: Arkell (PC) August 3: Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim (PC) August 3: New Fury (PC) August 3: Project Wunderwaffe (PC) August 3: South of the Circle (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) August 4: Camp Canyonwood (PC) August 4: DEEP 8 (PC) August 4: Gale of Windoria (PC) August 4: Hard West 2 (PC) August 4: Hindsight (PC) August 4: Move 78 (PC) August 4: Project Speed 2 (PC) August 4: Turbo Golf Racing (XBX/S, XBO, PC) August 5: Estella’s Nightmare: Sealed Space and a Succubus’s Curse (PC) August 5: Gigabash (PS5, PS4, PC) August 5: Mao Yu’s Adventure (PC) August 7: SnackHunter (PC) August 8: Anime Studio Story (PC) August 8: Pocket League Story (PC) August 8: Tyrant’s Blessing (Switch, PC) August 9: Two Point Campus (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) August 10: Book Quest (Switch, PC) August 10: Lost in Play (Switch, PC) August 10: Tower of Fantasy (PC) August 11: Arcade Paradise (PC) August 11: Deadly Night (PC) August 11: Cult of the Lamb (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) August 11: Grid Force: Mask of the Goddess (PC) August 11: Stranger (PC) August 11: Rumbleverse (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) August 12: City Eye (PC) August 12: Codename Nemesis (PC) August 12: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC) August 12: Super Bullet Break (PS4, Switch, PC) August 12: Voyage (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) August 15: Block Warriors: Definitive Edition (PC) August 15: DeepStorm Online (PC) August 15: Fashion Police Squad (PC) August 15: Monster Tribe (PC) August 16: Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince (Switch, PC) August 16: Gloomwood (PC) August 16: Rollerdrome (PS5, PS4, PC) August 16: Way of the Hunter (PS5, XBX/S, XBO, PC) August 17: Dyna Bomb 2 (XBO, PC) August 17: Little League World Series Baseball 2022 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) August 17: Self-Delusion (PC) August 18: The Ascent: Cyber Heist (PC) August 18: Catizens (PC) August 18: Cursed to Golf (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) August 18: Hammer 2 Reloaded (PC) August 18: My Divorce Story (Switch, PC) August 18: Red Matter 2 (PC) August 18: Slaycation Paradise (PC) August 18: Thymesia (PS5, XBX/S, PC) August 18: We Are OFK (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) August 19: A Tale of Paper: Refolded (XBX/S, XBO, PC) August 19: Galxagar (PC) August 19: Madden NFL 23 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) August 19: Nightmare Hunter (PC) August 19: Project: Knight 2 Dusk of Souls (Switch, PC) August 19: Summer Games (PC) August 19: Tyrant Quest – Gold Edition (PC) August 20: A Walk With Yiayia (Switch, PC) August 20: Professional Team (PC) August 22: Crazy Chicken Xtreme (PC) August 22: Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (PC) August 23: Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) August 23: Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants (PS5, XBX/S, XBO, PC) August 23: Midnight Fight Express (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) August 23: Saints Row (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) August 23: Yars: Recharged (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) August 24: Decorporation (PC) August 25: A.V.A (PC) August 25: Deadly Night (PC) August 25: F1 Manager 2022 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) August 25: I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (PC) August 25: Jade Order (PC) August 25: Monster Outbreak (Switch, PC) August 25: SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) August 25: Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (PC) August 26: Car Wash Simulator (PC) August 26: NHRA: Speed For All (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) August 26: ORX (PC) August 26: Pac-Man World Re-PAC (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) August 26: Soul Hackers 2 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) August 26: Spy Robot: Gateways To Humanity (PC) August 30: Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) August 30: Back 4 Blood: Children of the Worm (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) August 30: Badlands (PC) August 30: Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) August 30: Gravity Flip (PC) August 30: Immortality (XBX/S, PC) August 30: Master of the Tattooverse (PC) August 30: ORX (PC) August 30: Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (Switch, PC) August 30: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) August 30: Tinykin (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) August 31: Flip Tale (PC) August 31: Project Gunship (PC) August 31: Scathe (PC)

September 2022 PC Games

August’s Saints Row looks set to be the turning point for the year, leading to more consistent releases of marquee projects. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is a fighting game that brings together 50 playable characters from Hirohiko Araki’s influential manga, covering all the arcs in the series. Coinciding with the second season of the anime that will be airing throughout Summer 2022, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness could be something special if the game comes at all close to replicating the quality of the show and manga.

Steelrising, NBA 2K23, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and Metal: Hellsinger are all exciting games in their own right. While they might be a bit niche, they will undoubtedly find dedicated audiences. The same can certainly be said for Evil West, a dark fantasy western that looks like a bloody good time. The Diofield Chronicle and The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero should have the JRPG market covered for the month.

September: Fallout 76: The Pitt (PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) September: Grounded (XBX/S, XBO, PC) September 1: Chenso Club (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) September 1: Galahad 3093 (PC) September 1: Gerda: A Flame in Winter (Switch, PC) September 1: Moonray (PC) September 1: Restless Soul (Switch, PC) September 2: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) September 2: Lego Brawls (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) September 2: Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness (PS4, Switch, PC) September 2: MicroWorks (PC) September 5: Dead Oculus (PC) September 6: 1428: Shadows over Silesia (PC) September 6: Circus Electrique (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) September 6: Disney Dreamlight Valley (PC) September 6: Gloomwood (PC) September 6: Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) September 6: Temtem (PS5, XBX/S, Switch, PC) September 6: Train Sim World 3 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) September 6: Yolka (PC) September 7: Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent (PC) September 7: Nine Noir Lives (PC) September 7: Nin Online (PC) September 8: Steelrising (PS5, XBX/S, PC) September 9: Dream In Summer Dusk (PC) September 9: NBA 2K23 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) September 9: System Zero (PC) September 12: Magazine Mogul (PC) September 12: The Ramen Sensei (PC) September 12: Romancelvania (PC) September 13: Freedom Planet 2 (PC) September 13: I Am Sakuya: Touhou FPS Game (PC) September 13: Isonzo (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) September 14: Food Truck Simulator (PC) September 15: Emorrior (PC) September 15: Foretales (Switch, PC) September 15: Metal: Hellsinger (PS5, XBX/S, PC) September 15: SBK 22 (PS5, XBX/S, XBO, PC) September 15: Wayward Strand (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) September 16: Melatonin (Switch, PC) September 20: Construction Simulator – Extended Edition (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) September 20: Evil West (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) September 20: Intergalactic Pawn Shop (PC) September 20: NoRoY (PC) September 20: Soulstice (PS5, XBX/S, PC) September 20: Space Blast (PC) September 20: Wylde Flowers (Switch, PC) September 21: Toasty (PC) September 22: The Diofield Chronicle (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) September 22: Electrician Simulator (PC) September 22: No Place for Bravery (Switch, PC) September 22: Potion Permit (PS5, PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) September 22: Serial Cleaners (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) September 23: DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms (PC) September 26: Oh! Edo Towns (PC) September 26: Pocket Stables (PC) September 26: World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic (PC) September 27: Deliver Us Mars (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) September 27: The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (PS4, Switch, PC) September 27: Moonscars (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) September 27: Turbo Sloths (PC) September 29: Deity (PC) September 29: Xianxia Shrine (PC) September 29: Zangetsu no Sakyuu (PC) September 30: Abeyance (PC) September 30: Airoheart (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) September 30: Amazing Machines (PC) September 30: Blade Assault (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) September 30: FIFA 23 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) September 30: In Flames (PC) September 30: PAW Patrol: Grand Prix (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) September 30: Vnesis (PC)

October 2022 PC Games

October 2022 is shaping to be a massive month for every gaming platform, but PC might just take the cake. If nothing gets rescheduled, barely a few days will pass in-between notable releases, and things are set to get rolling quickly with Overwatch 2’s launch. At the moment, the hero shooter does not look like a significant departure from its predecessor, although it does not need to be. A couple of days later, Firaxis Games’ Marvel’s Midnight Suns will hit the market, delivering a tactical-strategy game featuring a wide plethora of iconic comic book characters. For people who prefer their superheroes to be in action games, Gotham Knights is set to launch towards the end of October 2022.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a 4v1 multiplayer game akin to Dead by Daylight or Evil Dead: The Game, a genre the popular anime license has yet to tackle. If it is as good as its predecessor, A Plague Tale: Requiem could be one of the year’s best games. JRPG fans can look forward to picking up Persona 5 Royal or Star Ocean: The Divine Force, although the games are very different from each other.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Resident Evil Village’s Winters Expansion are set to bring the month to a close, and October should go out on a high.

October 4: Overwatch 2 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) October 7: Chaos;Head Noah (PC) October 7: L.O.L. Surprise! B.Bs Born to Travel (PS4, XBX/S, Switch, PC) October 7: Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) October 7: Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway(PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) October 9: SDC2X (PC) October 11: Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (PS4, Switch, PC) October 11: No More Heroes 3 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) October 12: Far Sector (PC) October 13: WRC Generations (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) October 14: Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) October 18: A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5, XBX/S, Switch, PC) October 18: Ghost Follows (PC) October 19: Atlas Falling (PC) October 19: Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (PC) October 20: Aery – Last Day of Earth (Switch, PC) October 20: Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (PC) October 20: Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) October 21: Persona 5 Royal (XBX/S, XBO, PC) October 21: Scorn (XBX/S, PC) October 24: Flesh (PC) October 24: Retrowave Rider (PC) October 25: Gotham Knights (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) October 25: High on Life (XBX/S, PC) October 25: Nokta (PC) October 25: SCP: Keter (PC) October 25: Yomawari: Lost in the Dark (PS4, Switch, PC) October 27: Signalis (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) October 27: Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) October 27: Winter Survival Simulator (PC) October 28: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS5, XBX/S, PC) October 28: Resident Evil Village Gold Edition (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) October 28: Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) October 28: Resident Evil Re:Verse (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) October 29: Positron (PC) October 31: Abstract Initiative (PC) October 31: The Amethyst Stones (PC) October 31: Catboy Crazy (PC) October 31: Murder Is Game Over (PC) October 31: No More Room In Hell 2 (PC) October 31: Puppeteers (PC) October 31: The Unliving (PC)

PC Games Announced For The Rest Of 2022

What does the rest of 2022 hold for PC players? Fans of the Jet Set Radio franchise are eagerly awaiting Bomb Rush Cyberpunk, and Dinos Reborn looks to take the Ark: Survival Evolved formula to the next level.

2022 should see the release of the anticipated pirate adventure, Skull And Bones. Company of Heroes 3 has also been announced for November 2022. There are plenty of other titles that are expected to drop within the year, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy, and Goat Simulator 3.

November: Clash – Artifacts of Chaos (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) November 2: Summit (PC) November 3: Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch (PC) November 4: Harvestella (Switch, PC) November 7: Mage Tower: Call of Zadeus (PC) November 8: Skull And Bones (PS5, XBX/S, PC) November 11: Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PS5, Switch, PC) November 11: Valkyrie Elysium (PC) November 14: Bokube (PC) November 15: Farming Simulator 22: Platinum Edition (PC) November 16: Jaded (PC) November 17: Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days (PC) November 17: Company of Heroes 3 (PC) November 17: Goat Simulator 3 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) November 21: Beat Reality (PC) November 29: Cat Dimension (PC) November 30: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (XBX/S, PC) December 1: Cold Harvest (PC) December 1: Eternal Exodus (PC) December 1: Excavator Simulator (PC) December 1: Journey for the Crown (PC) December 1: _space_train (PC) December 2: Ultra Break (PC) December 2: The Callisto Protocol (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, PC) December 6: Hello Neighbor 2 (PC) December 7: Alaskan Truck Simulator (PC) December 8: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl (XBX/S, PC) December 9: Afterglitch (XBX/S, PC) December 9: The King of Drive – Parking Edition (PC) December 15: Scuffed Party (PC) December 19: Crazy Zen Mini Golf (PC) December 23: Road Warriors (PC) December 26: Hell Corp (PC) December 27: On Air (PC) December 29: Bighardsun (PC) December 30: Angry Alligator (PC) December 30: Discount Paranormal (PC) December 30: Hall Infinite (PC) December 30: HORROR TALES: The Astronaut (PC) December 30: Spellstorm (PC) December 30: The Threshold Dweller (PC) December 31: Gymkhanage (PC) A Guidebook Of Babel (Switch, PC) Alaskan Truck Simulator (PC) Alliance of the Sacred Suns (PC) Aquamarine (PC) Arcadegeddon (PS5, PC) Arcade Paradise (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) Arc Raiders (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Arctic Awakening (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Arkanoid Eternal Battle (Platforms TBA) Asterigos (PS5, PS4, PC) Atomic Heart (XBX/S, XBO, PC) Aztech Forgotten Gods (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Batora: Lost Haven (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Berserk Boy (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Blazing Strike (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch) Bramble: The Mountain King (PC) BROK the InvestiGator (PC) Broken Pieces (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (PC) Card Shark (Switch, PC) ChaosGate: Daemonhunters (PC) Citizen Sleeper (PC) Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Commandos 3 HD Remaster (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story (Consoles & PC) Cosmic (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) The Cycle: Frontier (PC) Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Demon’s Mirror (PC) Dinos Reborn (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Disney Speedstorm (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PS5, Switch, PC) Dune: Spice Wars (PC) Dying: 1983 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Earthlock 2 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Elderand (Consoles, PC) E-Sports Boxing Club (PC) Evil Wizard (PC) Far: Changing Tides (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) Flashback 2 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Forever Skies (PC) Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (PC) Getsu FÅ«ma Den: Undying Moon (Switch, PC) Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Goodbye Volcano High (PS5, PS4, PC) Gord (PC) Gundam Evolution (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Gungrave G.O.R.E (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Gun Jam (PC) Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Highwater (PC) Homeworld 3 (PC) Instinction (PC) The Invincible (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor (PC) Island of Winds (PS5, PC) Ixion (PC) Justice Sucks: Tactical Vacuum Action (PC) Kerbal Space Program 2 (PS4, XBO, PC) KindFolx (PC) King of the Hat (Consoles, PC) Kitsune Tails (PS5, PS4, PC) Land of Screens (PC) The Last Worker (PS5, XBX/S, Switch, PC) Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute (XBO, PC) The Light of the Darkness (PC) Leap (PC) Lego Bricktales (PC) Lil’ Gator (Switch, PC) Little Devil Inside (PS5, PS4, XBO, PC) Lost Eidolons (XBX/S, PC) Mahokenshi (PC) Marauders (PC) – Early Access Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC) Mike Goes On Hike (PC) Mohism: Battle of Words (PC) Moo Lander (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Mythbusters: The Game (PC) NFS (Platforms TBA) Nightingale (PC) One Lonely Outpost (PC) One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, PC) Open Roads (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) The Outbound Ghost (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) The Outlast Trials (PC) Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (Switch, PC) Pentiment (XBX/S, XBO, PC) Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3 (Switch, PC) Project Golden Nekker (Platforms TBA) Railgrade (Switch, PC) Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Replaced (XBX/S, PC) Return to Monkey Island (Platforms TBA) RWBY: Arrowfell (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) SacriFire (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Scars Above (Platforms TBA) Scathe (PS5, PS4, PC) Sea of Stars (Consoles TBA, PC) Sengoku Dynasty (PC) The Settlers (PC) Ship of Fools (Consoles & PC) Silt (PC) Six Days in Fallujah (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Sker Ritual (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Slaughter League (PC) Slime Rancher 2 (XBX/S, PC) Somerville (XBX/S, XBO, PC) Song of Nunu (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Sonic Frontiers (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Spiral (PC) The Spirit and the Mouse (Switch, PC) Star Trek: Resurgence (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Stray Blade (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Super Bullet Break (PS4, Switch, PC) Super Kiwi 64 (Switch, PC) Survival Machine (PC) Sweet Transit (PC) – Early Access Synced: Off-Planet (PC) System Shock (PS4, XBO, PC) Tales of Wild (PC) Tchia (PS5, PS4, PC) Terra Invicta (PC) The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Platforms TBA) There Is No Light (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) Tinykin (PC) Tower Rush (PC) Trepang 2 (PC) Turbo Kid (Platforms TBA) Turbo Overkill (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PC) Valkyrie Elysium (PS5, PS4, PC) Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt (PC) Voidtrain (XBX/S) Vroom! – Obstacle Racing (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Wanted: Dead (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Warcry: Challenges (PC) War Hospital (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Wartales (PC) Whisker Squadron (Consoles TBA, PC) Wildfrost (Switch, PC) Within the Blade (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) WrestleQuest (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) XEL (Switch, PC)

Major PC Games In Development With No Release Year Or A Post-2022 Estimation

Regardless of whether someone plays on PC or consoles, they should be intimately familiar with the “Release Date TBA” game. These titles are coming in the near or distant future, there just is no confirmation on when exactly that “future” will transition into the present. Beyond Good and Evil 2, The Elder Scrolls 6, and System Shock 3 will hopefully exist one day, but the information is currently limited. The wait for these titles to drop might be long but, hopefully, they will be worth it.

January 2, 2023: The Resolve (PC) January 9: Dear Monster (PC) January 24, 2023: Forspoken (PS5, PC) January 27, 2023: Dead Space Remake (PS5, XBX/S, PC) February 2023: Blanc (Switch, PC) February 2, 2023: Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator (PC) February 14, 2023: Lovebirb (PC) February 17, 2023: Survive 2 Thrive (PC) March 1, 2023: The Day Before (PC) March 3, 2023: Destinesia (PC) March 3, 2023: What Do You See? (PC) March 16, 2023: Titan Saga: Chains of Kronos (PC) March 23, 2023: As Dark as Night (PC) March 24, 2023: Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5, XBX/S, PC) March 28, 2023: Simon the Sorcerer: Origins (PC) April 4, 2023: Cult of the Sons (PC) May 1, 2023: Legend of Marfa (PC) June 2023: RoboCop: Rogue City (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) July 19, 2023: Beyond The Darkness (PC) July 19, 2023: A Purrtato Tail – By the Light of the Elderstar (PC) August 31, 2023: Galaxy Guardian Royale (PC) December 13, 2023: Dreadstone – The Immortal Prisoner (PC) July 22, 2024: Football Story (PC) July 30, 2024: -HOME- Survival (PC) October 10, 2024: Immolation (PC) A Gummy’s Life (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Akatori (PC) Alan Wake 2 (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) AEW Fight Forever (Platforms TBA) Alterborn (PlayStation, PC) A Memoir Blue (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Among the Trolls (PC) Another Crab’s Treasure (Switch, PC) Ara: History Untold (PC) Arise of Awakener (PS5, PS4, PC) Ark 2 (XBX/S, PC) Assassin’s Creed Infinity (Platforms TBA) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Avowed (XBX/S, PC) Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC, Stadia) B.Ark (Switch, PC) BATS (Platforms TBA) Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery (PC) Beyond Contact (PC) Beyond Good and Evil 2 (Platforms TBA) New BioShock Game (Platforms TBA) Black Myth: Wukong (Platforms TBA) Blacktail (PC, PS5, XB/X) Blasphemous 2 (Platforms TBA) Blind Fate: Edo No Yami (PC) Blizzard’s Survival Game (Consoles & PC) Block’em (PC) Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Sequel (Platforms TBA) Blooming Business: Casino (PC) Brewmaster (PC) Cassette Beasts (PS4, XBO, PC) The Chant (Platforms TBA) Chinatown: Detective Agency (PC) Cocoon (XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Contraband (XBX/S, PC) Core Decay (PC) Core Keeper (PC) Crimson Desert (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Crossfire: Legion (Platforms TBA) The Cub (PS5, PS4, PC) Dark Diety (PC) Darkest Dungeon 2 (PC) The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (Platforms TBA) Dead Island 2 (Platforms TBA) Deathrun TV (PC) Definitely Not Fried Chicken (PC) Derpy Conga (PC) Diablo 4 (PS4, XBO, PC) Disaster Report 5 (Platforms TBA) Disciples Liberation (Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XB/X) Dragon Age 4 (Platforms TBA) Dragon Quest 12: Flames of Fate (Platforms TBA) Echoes Of The End (Platforms TBA) Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) The Elder Scrolls 6 (Platforms TBA) El Paso Elsewhere (PC) Encased (Platforms TBA) Ereban Shadow Legacy (XBX/S, PC) Everspace 2 (Consoles TBA, PC) Everwild (XBX/S, PC) Exoprimal (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) The Expanse: A Telltale Series (Consoles TBA, PC) Extremely Realistic Siege Warfare Simulator (PC) Fallen Aces (PC) Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Food Truck Empire (PC) Foretales (Switch, PC) Fort Solis (PC) Forza Motorsport (XBX/S, PC) Fractured Veil (Platforms TBA) Freshly Frosted (PC) Frostpunk 2 (PC) Gangs of Sherwood (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Ghost Recon Frontline (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Ghostrunner 2 (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Gori: Cuddly Carnage (PC) Gothic (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Grand Theft Auto 6 (Platforms TBA) Gunbrella (Switch, PC) Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) Harold Halibut (Switch, PS4, XBO, PC) Haunted Chocolatier (Platforms TBA) Hell is Us (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Hollow Knight: Silksong (Switch, PC) Honkai: Star Rail (PC) Hunt the Night (Consoles, PC) Indiana Jones Game (Platforms TBA) Kona 2: Brume (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Lab Rat (Platforms TBA) Lakeburg Legacies (PC) The Last Case of Benedict Fox (XBX/S, XBO, PC) The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5, PC) The Last Stand: Aftermath (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Layers of Fears (PS5, XBX/S, PC) The Library of Babel (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Lightyear Frontier (XBX/S, PC) Lies of P (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Loopmancer (PC) Loot River (XBX/S, XBO, PC) The Lord of the Rings – Gollum (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Lords of the Fallen 2 (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Switch, PC) Magic: Legends (PC) Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PS4, Switch, PC) Meg’s Monster (Switch, PC) Metal Mind (PC) Miasma Chronicles (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Minds Beneath Us (PC) Minecraft Legends (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Moonstone Island (Switch, PC) Neko Ghost, Jump! (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) New Just Cause Game (Platforms TBA) New Mass Effect Game (Platforms TBA) New Metro Game (Platforms TBA) Norco (PC, TBA) Outcast 2 (PS5, XBX/S, PC) The Outer Worlds 2 (XBX/S, PC) Painkiller (Platforms TBA) Panzer Dragoon 2 Zwei: Remake (Platforms TBA) ParadiZe Project (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Path of Exile 2 (PC) Payday 3 (Platforms TBA) Pioner (PC) Pragmata (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PS4, XBO, PC) Project 007 (Platforms TBA) Project Buramato (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Project Ferocious (PC) Project Q (Platforms TBA) Quake Champions (PC) Rainbow Billy: The Curse Of The Leviathan (PC) Ravenswatch (PS5, PC) RAWMEN: Food Fighter Arena (PC) Redfall (XBX/S, PC) River City Girls 2 (PC) Robodunk (Consoles, PC) Rocksmith+ (PC) Routine (XBX/S, XBO, PC) SCHiM (PC) Season (PS5, PC) Second Extinction (XBX/S, XBO, PC) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (XBX/S, XBO, PC) Session (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) The Settlers (PC) She Dreams Elsewhere (Platforms TBA) Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation (PS4, PC) Silt (PC) SiN: Reloaded (PC) Slitterhead (Platforms TBA) Slime Heroes (PC) New Skate Game (Platforms TBA) Soundfall (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) Soup Pot (PC) SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) Sprawl (PC) Star Citizen (PC) Starfield (XBX/S, PC) Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova (PS5, PS4, XBOX, Switch, PC) Star Wars: Eclipse (Platforms TBA) EA’s Star Wars FPS Game (Platforms TBA) EA’s Star Wars Strategy Game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Ubisoft’s New Star Wars Game (Platforms TBA) State of Decay 3 (XBX/S, PC) Stormgate (PC) Stray Blade (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Street Fighter 6 (Platforms TBA) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Super Drink Bros (PC) System Shock 3 (Platforms TBA) The Talos Principle 2 (Platforms TBA) Terminator Survival Project (Platforms TBA) Terror of Hemasaurus (PS5, PS4, PC) Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC) Thirsty Suitors (Platforms TBA) The Time I Have Left (PC) Trifox (PS5, XBX/S, Switch, PC) Two Worlds 3 (Platforms TBA) The Universim (PC) New TimeSplitters Game (Platforms TBA) Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC) Venice 2089 (PC) The Wandering Village (PC) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PS5, XBX/S, PC) Wayward Tide (PC) Whalefall (Consoles, PC) What The Duck (PC) New The Witcher Game (TBA) Wild West Dynasty (PC) Witchbrook (PC) The Wolf Among Us 2 (Consoles TBA, PC) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (XBX/S, XBO, PC) Wonder Woman (Platforms TBA) Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sequel (Platforms TBA) Zenless Zone Zero (PC)

Rumored Games

Rumors are an inescapable part of any industry, particularly gaming. Some are founded on genuine information, while others are little more than wishful thinking; either way, there is nothing wrong with speculating about where PC gaming might go in the coming years.

Bully 2 Cities Skylines 2 Final Fantasy Tactics Remastered Half-Life 2 Remastered Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall New inXile Steampunk RPG Mafia 4 Mandalorian Game Midnight Club Game Might & Magic New Game Mirror’s Edge Remaster NetherRealm’s Marvel Fighting Game New Subnautica Game Prey 2 PUBG 2 Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Game RaySpace Returnal Ryse Son of Rome 2 Titanfall 3 Tony Hawk Game