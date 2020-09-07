All Vehicles in Call of Duty: Warzone will be Removed

Infinity Ward announced that a new bug discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone caused the servers to crash, and all vehicles in the game will be temporarily removed. It is currently unknown when the problem will be fixed.

Call of Duty: Warzone, the free battle royale game of Activision, one of the well-established names of the video game industry, is currently on the agenda with an interesting mistake. Due to the error in question, as soon as the vehicles in the game are taken to a certain area of ​​the map, the servers crash and the players are removed from the game. Developer Infinity Ward made a statement on the issue and announced the workaround to apply to the error in question.

In the statements made by the developer, it was stated that all vehicles in Call of Duty: Warzone will be temporarily removed. This workaround, which will affect all platforms including PS4, Xbox, means players will be without vehicles for a while. Infinity Ward has not yet given an answer to the question of when it will bring a ‘permanent’ solution to the problem.

In the statements made by Infinity Ward, no explanation was made as to why the problem was caused. However, we can say that the vehicles will be reusable after the problem is fixed.

Actually, Call of Duty: Warzone recently struggled with a different problem. This issue turned players’ weapons into black cubes, ruining the gaming experience. After fixing this error, the developer team is now facing a new problem.



