All upcoming Dracula movies (including Renfield)

Here are all the upcoming Dracula movies, including the highly anticipated Renfield. Dracula is probably the most famous monster in all of pop culture, and Bram Stoker’s novel and its numerous subsequent cinematic adaptations have made him a cult worldwide. Dracula also had many famous images, from Bela Lugosi to Christopher Lee (who played Dracula in ten films) and Gary Oldman. He’s a character who’s constantly being reinvented, from appearing in R-rated horror films to children’s games like the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

Stoker’s Dracula has been told and retold so often that the filmmakers always have to come up with new points of view on this story. This may be one of the reasons why the graph has been virtually absent from the big screen lately. The absence, of course, makes the heart sink, and there are many Dracula-themed films on the horizon that fans are looking forward to.

In keeping with the changing nature of Dracula, these upcoming projects span different genres.

Dracula returns to the big screen

From a sci-fi western to a horror comedy and a good old—fashioned monster movie, Dracula is there for any mood.

Invitation – August 26, 2022

Natalie Emmanuel is shocked by the role of Evie in the trailer for “Invitations”

Originally titled “The Bride,” “The Invitation” introduces Natalie Emmanuel from F9 as a woman invited to a mysterious wedding in a Gothic mansion that, as it soon turns out, is run by vampires. The film looks like a combination of “Brides of Dracula” and “Ready or Not”, and although it is confirmed that the character of Jonathan Harker will appear, it is unknown whether Dracula himself will play a cameo role. While the movie looks intriguing, much of the mystery it teased has already been spoiled by its own trailer.

The last voyage of the Demeter is January 27, 2023.

The next upcoming Dracula movie is Demeter’s Last Voyage, based on the Captain’s Log chapter from the original novel. The film tells about the grim fate of the crew of the titled ship carrying Dracula in its cargo. Directors such as Neil Marshall and David Slade from “30 Days Of Night” were previously attached, but Andre Ovredal — the director of the witch horror “Jane Doe Autopsy” — is now the captain of this particular ship. Dracula himself will be played by Javier Botet, known for the role of the Crooked Man in “The Curse 2” and the main monster in the 2013 film “Mama”. Let’s hope that the ten-year wait for the “Last Journey of Demeter” will justify itself.

Renfield – April 14 , 2023

Perhaps the most exciting upcoming Dracula movie, just because of who plays the monster. “Renfield” is a horror comedy revolving around the main henchman (played by Nicholas Hoult) Count, who decides to leave his boss after falling in love. Renfield is based on the suggestion of the creator of “The Walking Dead” Robert Kirkman, who promised that he would retain his trademark talent for terrible violence. In the film, Nicolas Cage also starred as Dracula, which promises to be one of the most unique iterations of the character ever seen.

Science fiction/Western Dracula by Chloe Zhao — to be clarified

The most mysterious upcoming Dracula movie from the director of “Eternal” Chloe Zhao. The film—just like “Renfield” and “Demeter’s Last Journey” — will be shot by Universal Studios and is described as a “sci-fi/western” adventure. Unfortunately, the casting has not been announced, and the project has no planned release date. Zhao stated that she is fascinated by the concept of immortality, which she also explored in “The Eternals”, and the mixing of genres in itself should indicate that her project “Dracula” is exploring new horizons.