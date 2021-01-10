All the winners of the Golden Disk Awards 2021 day 2

The red carpet of the music awards once again received important luminaries. These are the winners of the GDA 2021.

The second day of awards of the Golden Disk Awards 2021 was full of emotions and epic performances on stage. Meet all of the artists from South Korea who received a statuette at the event.

Due to the global situation and the regrowth, health contingencies forced the award events to be held without an audience, with a small group of guests and few staff.

On January 10, the second day of awards of the 35th edition of the Golden Disk Awards was held , it is one of the annual galas with the most recognition and impact in the Asian music industry.

The Music Industry Association of Korea statuettes is responsible for granting recognition to the idols of the K-pop and other musicians who desatacaron during the year with record materials, singles, physical sales and global positioning.

Through social networks and other online platforms, fans and followers of different groups commented on their first impressions of the show with the hashtag # GDA2021.

Meet the artists, boy and girl groups that were honored on the second day of Golden Disk Awards 2021.

GOLDEN DISK AWARDS WINNERS DAY 2

Daesang- Best Album: BTS with ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’.

Bonsang – Album: BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, EXO, NCT 127, TWICE, GOT7, BTS, TXT, Baekhyun, and NCT.

QQ Music Fans’ Choice: EXO.

Curaprox Popularity Award: BTS.

Best female performance: (G) I-DLE.

Best Male Performance: Stray Kids.

Best Drama OST: Jo Jung Suk with the theme Aloha for the drama ‘Hospital Playlist’.

Cosmopolitan Artist: NCT 127.

Rookies of the Year: Solo singer for Kim Ho Joong. K-pop groups for ENHYPEN and TREASURE.

Did you miss the details of the winners of the first day of Golden Disk Awards 2021? Some stars who showed up to receive the awards were MONSTA X and BTS . OMG!