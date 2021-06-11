All The Teddy Bears And How To Find Them In Ratchet And Clank A Dimension Apart

Ratchet And Clank: We tell you how to find the 9 bears that are scattered around the planets of Ratchet and Clank for PS5, as one of the game’s collectibles. Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart has several collectibles that we must find throughout the planets that we visit with Ratchet and Rivet. One of the most complicated are the teddy bears, of which there are nine in total and which are divided between those that are seen with the naked eye and those that are hidden more than necessary. Therefore, as part of this complete guide we tell you where to find them, essential if we want to get platinum for the game that goes on sale this Friday, June 11.

Below we indicate with the least possible spoilers the location of each of the teddy bears that you will find throughout the game.

Where to find all the collectible teddy bears

Nefarius City – First Bear

The first teddy bear is found in Nefarius City. Once we have landed with the ship and we have taken the ferry that takes us fully to the shopping area, we will have to continue to the left passing the main shops area, go down some stairs and in a store on the right, pick up the first of the bears.

Sargasso – second bear

Sargasso is a planet of prehistoric tints where Rivet has his lair. We will simply have to play the main plot until we get with her to the one that is her home. In her house, so to speak, we will find the bear on one of the sofas. If you also turn on the television, another trophy that you will take as a gift.

Scarstu Ruins – Third Bear

The third bear is found in the Ruins of Scarstu level, and is one of the easiest in the entire game. We simply have to go to Zurkie’s bar and before entering it, where the robot that acts as a wardrobe is (in this case, weapons), we will see that the teddy bear is right on the counter, you can’t miss it.