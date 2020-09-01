All the recipes with Pineapples in Animal Crossing

We detail all the recipes with acorns and pineapples that we can find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during the fall season, now available.

We are leaving summer behind to welcome a September that brings fall to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With it, the trees will begin to turn golden and there will be multiple novelties such as events, special visitors, new recipes and the monthly rotation of fish and critters that we will be able to discover as the months progress. Next, and as part of this complete guide, we detail all the recipes for acorns and pineapples and how to get these special autumn fruits. In addition, we separate the times and dates in which it will be available this season in both the northern and southern hemispheres

Where to find acorns and pineapples

Hours and calendar: throughout the day, from September 1 to October 31 (Northern Hemisphere) and from March 1 to April 31 in the Southern Hemisphere.

Location and method: by shaking the pines (not in deciduous trees or fruit trees) of our island with a fairly low probability.



