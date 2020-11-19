All the Problems Until Now on PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5, which is on sale worldwide as of today, is having a very troubled first days. Especially the inability to sleep and crash issues annoys users. So what problems does PlayStation 5 face in its early days?

Japan-based technology giant Sony’s next-generation game console can be purchased by players all over the world as of today. As such, the first experiences with the console are gradually being shared over the internet. Notifications from users show that the console had a serious problem in its first days. In this news, we will talk about all the problems reported so far regarding PlayStation 5.

In a news we shared with you recently, we talked about some user notifications that the PlayStation 5 crashed while being put into sleep mode. According to recent reports from users, this problem persists even today. PlayStation 5s tried to be put into sleep mode according to users; They face freezing, deletion of recent data, and even complete system crash. PlayStation 5 owners seem to suffer the most from this issue right now.

PlayStation 4 games also experience some problems

According to the feedback, gamers also encounter some problems when they want to play the games purchased for PlayStation 4 on PlayStation 5. These users report that there are crashes, freezes and problems with the data in the user database while playing games. According to the statements of the WCCFTech team, the solution for these two problems is to return the console to factory settings.

Feedback from users seems to have been noticed by developer teams as well. Because James Stevenson, one of the officials of Insomniac Games, the developer of Spider-Man games, said that they are working to determine the cause of the problems. Giving advice to the players, Stevenson says that Spider-Man games that are open before putting the console into sleep mode should be turned off. In the feedback from the players, it was stated that there were problems such as hanging out and inability to sleep during games such as Astro’s Playroom, Demon’s Souls (2020), Godfall, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Spider-Man Remastered.

In another news we shared on November 17, we mentioned that Sony has released a software update for PlayStation 5. It was not known whether this update would fix the problems, but apparently this update, coded 20.02-02.25.00, did not prevent known issues. Again, according to the statements made by WCCFTech, this update, which is said to improve system performance, did not bring a new problem to the console. However, existing problems were not resolved with this update either …



