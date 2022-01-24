All The Premieres For The End Of January On Netflix

Netflix: It seems like yesterday that we started January 2022 and with it the new year, and we are already in the last week of the first month. A week in which we will also see what the VOD platforms will bring for February. But first we are going to review what they say goodbye to January, which is quite a lot.

The most anticipated debut on Netflix is ​​Fair: The darkest light, created by the author of Elite and which tells us the story of two sisters in a town where more than 20 corpses have appeared and they face a new reality (and paranormal phenomena) after discovering that his parents participated in a ritual with a deadly outcome. Also Playing at Home: Suspended NFL USA coach Sean Payton hopes to reunite with his son coaching his hapless youth soccer team in this family comedy based on a true story.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: Loved around the world, but also vilified by his critics, Neymar shares the ups and downs of his personal life and his brilliant career as a footballer. I am Georgina: This is Georgina Rodríguez: mother, influencer, businesswoman and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo. “A moving and exhaustive portrait of her daily life”, a life of pure luxury that 99.9% of the rest of the human beings cannot afford and dream of.

On HBO Max, the HBO Max original movie THE FALLOUT stands out, the teen drama that won the last edition of the South by Southwest SXSW Festival, as well as the premiere of REMINISCENCE, starring Hugh Jackman and directed by Lisa Joy.

And on Disney + Marvel: hit monkey, which should have been released in November but has been made to beg. An animated series based on a relatively recent Marvel character, since Hit-Monkey – pun on the term ‘Hitman’ – was born in 2010, the year Iron Man 2 was released in theaters. And in his comic book origins he is a Japanese macaque who learned the skills of professional assassins by watching one train that his tribe rescued.

Premiere Netflix series for January 2022

january 25

Snowpiercer Season 3

january 26

The Sinner, season 4

january 27

The chosen one

january 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Fair: the darkest light

the return of the spy

youth in orbit

The woman of the house in front of the girl in the window

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

We are dead

Premiere Netflix movies for January 2022

january 24

Three songs for Benazir

january 28

play at home

Premiere Netflix documentaries for January 2022

january 25

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

january 27

I’m Georgina