All the premiere movies and series this week on Netflix

It seems like yesterday when we started hearing about the Coronavirus, when in February we still didn’t know what was going to happen – and we keep happening. And suddenly the month of December begins, the last of this 2020 to forget. The year has flown by, and VOD services have certainly helped to make it more bearable for us.

Today we start the last weeks of the year, and without a doubt the platforms of Netflix, HBO Spain, Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Filmin have turned to close the year with a ton of new series, movies, documentaries and content for children. In fact, this first week of December is a record, since we have 147 news, something impossible to see in just 7 days.

VOD Releases December 2020

December 2020 Netflix releases

The 30 contents that leave Netflix

Releases December 2020 HBO Spain

Releases December 2020 Movistar +

Releases December 2020 Amazon Prime Video

Releases December 2020 Disney +

Releases December 2020 Filmin

Only Netflix already premieres 11 series today, December 1. So let’s go over everything there is, which is crazy:

NETFLIX November 30 – December 6

SERIES

December 1st

The Walking Dead (Season 10)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1)

Super Wings (Season 3)

LEGO Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nublar (Season 1)

A Wonderful Day on Earth (Season 1)

The Rap Game (Season 2)

The US Book of Secrets (Season 2)

The Universe (Season 2)

Aliens (Season 3)

Intervention (Season 6)

60 days in (Season 2)

December 3

Do do sol sol la la sol (Season 1)

Privacy (Season 1)

December 4th

Selena: The Series (Season 1)

Big Mouth (Season 4)

The Kings of Johannesburg (Season 1)

December 5th

Detention (Season 1)

FILMS

November 30

Finding Agnes

December 1st

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020)

Lowriders: The American Dream (2016)

Vendetta (2015)

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1973)

December 3

Christmas Eve is my sentence (2020)

Break (2020)

What a Bayity, Bun Bun Boy! (2020)

December 4th

Mank (2020)

Leyla has nine lives (2020)

Crossfire for Christmas (2020)

Captain Underpants mega Naviguay (2020)

The Bombay Rose (2019)

December 5th

White Boy Rick (2018)

Mighty Express: A Christmas Adventure (2020)

6th of December

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020)

DOCUMENTARY

December 1st

Unsolved Cases: The Classic Series (Season 1)

The Pawnshop (Season 2)

December 2nd

Other Galaxies (Season 1)

Oyster (2020)

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020)

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (2020)



