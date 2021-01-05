All the mysterious rewards of Fortnite Season 5

Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass has several mysterious rewards, such as the secret skin. We collect them all here.

Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass has brought with it a series of mysterious rewards, including the already more than usual secret skin. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we list all the mystery rewards, and we tell you how to get them:

Fortnite Season 5: all the mystery rewards and how to get them

Note: At the time of writing this guide page, these rewards cannot yet be earned. However, we can see what type of objects they are, although not each specific object, nor the unlock requirement. We will update this guide as soon as we know the details.

The full list of Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 5 mystery rewards can be found in the “Battle Pass” tab of the Battle Royale menu. Once here, we must go to the page marked with a question mark to see the list of objects:

To be revealed (0/1) – Reward: Banner ???? (rare)

To be revealed (0/1) – Reward: Emoticon ???? (rare)

To be revealed (0/1) – Reward: Graffiti ???? (rare)

To be revealed (0/1) – Reward: Loading Screen ???? (rare)

To be revealed (0/1) – Reward: Skin ???? (legendary)

To be revealed (0/1) – Reward: Wrapping ???? (rare)

To be revealed (0/1) – Reward: Backpacking Accessory ???? (legendary)

To be revealed (0/1) – Reward: Integrated Gesture ???? (legendary)

To be revealed (0/1) – Reward: Gathering Tool ???? (epic)

As we can see, among all these mysterious rewards there is a skin, which we understand would be the secret skin of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. In addition to this, there is also an integrated gesture of the same rarity (Iegendaria) than the secret skin, so it does not seem very unreasonable to assume that it will belong to this hidden character aspect. As we learn more, we’ll update this list, with detailed guides to unlocking each of these items.