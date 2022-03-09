All The Legendary And Singular Of Legends Pokémon Arceus And How To Find Them

Pokémon: We review the location and requirements to be able to capture all the Legendary and Unique Pokémon in the Hisui region. Complete list. Catching Legendary and Rare Pokémon is one of the most fun things about Arceus Pokémon Legends. Game Freak’s title for Nintendo Switch offers us not only an extensive and complete main campaign full of hours of entertainment —especially if we are completers—, but also a remarkable number of Legendary and Unique Pokémon to catch. In addition, the ways to do it are varied; not to mention that many of them are a very important part of the adventure. We tell you what they are and where to find them in Hisui.

Where to find all Legendaries and Singles of Legends Pokémon Arceus

In the following list we leave you all the Legendary and Unique Pokémon available in the Hisui region in Arceus Pokémon Legends, including the Mission (main mission) or Request (secondary mission) that we need to undertake these challenges.

Pokémon Legends Arceus is available in physical and digital format exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Legendary Pokémon of Legends Pokémon Arceus: complete list

Dialga — In the Crownslope Sinnoh Temple (Quest #17/18).

Palkia — In Crownslope Temple of Sinnoh (Quest #17/18).

Uxie — At Sharpness Lake in the Dawn Tundra (Quest #21).

Mesprit — At Lake Verity in the Obsidian Meadow (Quest #21).

Azelf — At Lake Valor in the Crimson Pantanal (Quest #21).

Heatran — At the Lava Dome Altar on Spitfire Island, Cobalt Coast (Mission #22).

Cresselia — In the Crownslope Moon Arena (Quest #23).

Regigigas — At Snowpoint Temple in the Dawn Tundra (Quest #24).

Altered Forme Giratina — In the Springway Return Cave, Cobalt Coast (Request #91 after Mission #26 is completed). To turn it into Giratina Origin Forme it is necessary to use the Great Greysphere (Request #91).

Tornadus Avatar Form — In the Algent Wasteland of the Dawn Tundra; only with Blizzard weather (Request #94).

Thundurus Avatar Form — Near Silent Bay on the Cobalt Coast, where the two great horns are found if there is Thunderstorm like weather (Request #94).

Landorus Avatar Form — On Hansa Island in the Obsidian Meadow, regardless of the weather (Request #94).

Enamorus — In the Vermilion Marsh of the Crimson Swamp after capturing Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus plus their Pokédex progress level 10); it is the final part of Petition #94.