All the Kim Soo Hyun Dramas and Movies You Can Enjoy

Actor Kim Soo Hyun has given his fans great histrionic jobs in different Korean dramas and movies, do you know all the works of the protagonist of ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’? Look at the roles that have won the hearts of the public .

Kim Soo Hyun was born on February 16, 1988 in the city of Seoul, South Korea, the also model, had a very shy character, but his mother convinced him to take acting courses and little by little he began to love the stage .

He began his career with some participation in theater musicals, then he became part of different television productions and it was precisely where he reached fame, being known for his roles in youth dramas.

Kim Soo Hyun is currently one of the most recognized actors in South Korea and internationally, the singer has ventured into the world of cinema, demonstrating his artistic gifts to the public.

This time we will tell you about all the movies and K-dramas where the actor has worked, crowning himself as the favorite of many for delivery on the recording sets and his ability to express his feelings through the camera.

WATCH THE DORAMAS AND FILMS OF KIM SOO HYUN:

Kim Soo Hyun has starred in some very successful dramas, some of them have become classics that a fan of these Korean series cannot miss, in others he has only appeared in cameos such as: ‘Crash Landing on You’, ‘Hotel del Luna ‘and’ Dream High 2 ‘.

DRAMAS BY KIM SOO HYUN.

Kimchi Cheese Smile.

This drama from the MBC network is from the year 2007 and is about two families that are going to unite due to the wedding of their respective children, but the differences will get in the way of their dynamics, since one is from the rich families and the other is not.

Jungle Fish Season 1.

A 2008 drama from the KBS television network. Kim Soo Hyun played student Han Jae Ta, the drama portrays the lives of several college students who are involved in falsifying exams and results to improve their school curriculum.

Father’s House.

This drama tells the life of Man Ho, a man who has a son with a woman about whom he knows very little, the man will have to start his journey as a loving and dedicated father. Kim Soo Hyun’s role was Kang Jae Il.

Will it Snow for Christmas?

In ‘Will it Snow for Christmas?’, Kim Soo Hyun had the role of Cha Kang Jin in his teenage years, Kang Jin is a man who fell in love from an early age and due to life circumstances he had to separate from him love, finding it again years later.

Giant.

It is a series of the year 2010, of the action and romance genre that tells the adventures of three brothers who seek revenge. Kim Soo Hyun was part of the cast bringing Lee Sung Mo to life as a teenager.

Dream High Season 1.

‘Dream High’ is one of the most iconic Korean dramas, it is a fan favorite for the mixture of endearing stories and music, Kim Soo Hyun is the only actor in the cast who was not an idol, but he ventured into singing with big success.

The Moon That Embraces the Sun.

‘The Moon That Embraces the Sun’ portrays a love story between King Lee Hwon, monarch of the Joseon dynasty, played by Kim Soo Hyun, and Wool, a woman who used to be a shaman, but is actually Princess Heo Yeon Hwon.

My Love From the Star.

The SBS drama of 2014 is one of the most romantic dramas you will find. Kim Soo Hyun was Don Min Joon, a handsome university professor who is actually a being of the stars, he unexpectedly meets the famous actress Cheon So Yi, who will fall in love with Min Yoon.

The Producers.

KBS2’s K-drama of 2015 portrays the dynamics in a television station’s entertainment department, Kim Soo Hyun played Baek Seung Chan, a rookie producer with big dreams and aspirations.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ tells the life of two brothers who were orphaned from a very young age, Moon Kang Tae, played by Kim Soo Hyun, works in psychiatric hospitals, he will meet a mysterious woman with whom he has a connection since his childhood.



