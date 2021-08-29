All the features of the Vivo X70 series have been revealed

As of last week, Vivo’s new series continues to be on the agenda with leaks. All the features of the Vivo X70 series have been leaked in full. Although Vivo has not yet announced a date for the smartphone series it will introduce, it is claimed that the Vivo X70 series will be released next month. The company is expected to introduce three models in the first place: Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+.

Prior to the phones launch, key specs were revealed in a leak and it includes some interesting details. On Weibo, the key features about the smartphone series were shared by the famous leak expert Bald Panda. He even talked about what colors he will come in.

Vivo X70 Features

The Vivo X70, which will be the cheapest of them all, will have a 6.56-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Vivo will launch the phone with the Dimensity 1200 mobile processor out of the box, but will also announce the Exynos 1080 version later.

For the cameras, there will be three 40 Megapixel primary cameras and two 12 Megapixel / 13 Megapixel sensors. Vivo X70 has a 4400mAh battery capacity that supports 44W fast charging.

The phone will also have a Z-axis engine, front camera and an infrared scanner. Its dimensions are given as 158.5 x 73.4 x 8 millimeters and its weight is 185 grams. Vivo X70 will be available in three colors, black, white and aura.

Vivo X70 Pro Features

The Vivo X70 Pro will have the same screen size, resolution and refresh rate as the standard model. It will also have the same 4400mAh battery capacity and 44W fast charging support.

Vivo will present the phone to users with the Exynos 1080 processor. It will also have four rear cameras; It will be equipped with a 50 Megapixel main camera, two 12 Megapixel / 13 Megapixel sensors, one with 2x optical zoom and an 8 Megapixel periscope camera with 5x optical zoom.

While the Vivo X70 Pro is larger in dimensions (160.5 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm), it is 181 grams lighter. It will be available in the same colors as the Vivo X70.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Features

The X70 Pro+ is the top model of the series and its features reveal this. Its screen is larger at 6.78 inches, but the 10-bit screen resolution has been increased to 2K. It also has a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate.

Vivo will launch the phone with Snapdragon 888 Plus mobile processor and it will pack a slightly larger 4500mAh battery with support for 55W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. It will also have an IP68 rating.

The back of the phone will also come out of the box with a quad camera setup. The main camera comes with 50 Megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor and 48 Megapixel IMX598 sensor, 12 Megapixel camera and 8 Megapixel periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. Its dimensions were given as 165 x 75.5 x 9 millimeters, but its weight was not disclosed. Vivo will launch the phone in three colors, black orange and blue.