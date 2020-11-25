All the dramas and films of Kim Bum to know his career

Kim Bum’s roles in dramas and tapes positioned him as one of the most famous and fan-loved South Korean actors, learn more about his extensive career on the small and big screen.

Kim Bum was born on July 7, 1989 in the city of Seoul in South Korea, he was very good at sports, he excelled at all school levels due to his agility on the court, everyone assured that he would be a star.

Kim Bum’s path changed dramatically when he attended an awards ceremony for Korean productions, the boy saw how the audience applauded and loved the performers, thus his interest in acting began.

Then it was part of the show ‘Survival Star Audition’, where it was among the first 8 places, the exhibition managed to have its first characters in dramas and movies. ‘Boys Over Flowers’ represented Kim Bum’s launch to fame.

Learn more about Kim Bum’s career and check out all the interesting Korean productions where he demonstrated his acting skills and versatility in front of the cameras.

DRAMAS WHERE KIM BUM PARTICIPATES IN

Outrageous Women.

2006.

Starring: Yoo Ho Jung as Song Mi Joo, Im Ji Eun, and Jung Woong In.

Mi Joo is a brave woman who came out of a chaotic divorce, she will seek revenge for the painful situations that her ex-husband put her through, can she expose her former love? Kim Bum was Joo Nee.

Unstoppable High Kick.

2006.

Stars: Kim Hye Sung, Jung Il Woo, and Jung Joon Ha.

The drama tells the life of Lee Yoon Ho, a boy who is a fan of motorcycles and gets into a lot of trouble, he and Lee Min Ho will experience different experiences that will unite them forever. Kim Bum had a role with the same name.

East of Eden.

2008.

Starring: Song Seung Heon, Yun Jung Hoon, Park Hae Jin, and Han Ji Hye.

The setting in the seventies, the story focuses on the path of two people, as they grow, their destiny and a huge secret that unites them, will they discover that their days are together? Kim Bum was the young Lee Dong Chul.

Dream.

2009.

Stars: Joo Jin Mo, Kim Bum, and Son Dam Bi.

Lee Jang Suk is a young boy who spent his childhood in reformatories due to stealing, he meets Nam Jae Il, a famous trainee who will show Lee Jang Suk the value of hard work and teamwork.

Boys Over Flowers.

2009.

Starring: Goo Hye Sun, Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum, and Kim Joon.

The plot centers on the life of Geum Jan Di, a girl who enters one of the most expensive schools in South Korea, everything changes when she meets the F4, a group of handsome boys who will show her friendship and love.

The Woman Who Still Wants To Marry.

2009.

Starring: Kim Bum, Park Jin Hee, Uhm Ji Won, and Wang Bit Na.

The drama chronicles the experience of different women closing a facet of their lives to begin to experience something new, Kim Bum played Ha Min Jae, a brilliant student noted for her talent in music.

Haru: An Unforgettable Day in Korea.

2010.

Stars: Han Chae Young, Park Shi Hoo, and Lee Da Hae.

This is a mini drama that focuses on the life of a group of students who are looking for a way to keep their school from closing, the production featured the participation of BIGBANG. Kim Bum had the character of a skilled photographer.

Padam Padam… The Sound of His and Her Heartbeats.

2011.

Stars: Jung Woo Sung, Han Ji Min, and Kim Bum.

A boy ends up in jail due to a problem with his friend, he is scammed and begins to experience a series of unfortunate events, shortly after he meets a girl who will show him that love can do everything. Kim Bum was Lee Gook Soo.

That Winter, The Wind Blows.

2013.

Stars: Jo In Sung, Song Hye Kyo, Kim Bum, and Jung Eun Ji.

Oh Soo is a famous man in his neighborhood, he is a person who does not believe in love until he is blamed for a scam and goes to jail, where he finds his true personality. Oh Young will change your perspective on life.

The Goddess of Fire, Jung Yi.

2013.

Stars: Moon Geun Young, Lee Sang Yoon, and Kim Bum.

Jung Yi was one of the most talented potters of the Joseon dynasty, the drama tells her love story, which in addition to being tragic, will reveal the true secrets of her heart. Kim Bum had the role of Kim Tae Do.

V-Love.

2014.

Stars: Gao Wei Guang, Zhang Shan Shan, and Zhang Yun Long.

This is a Chinese drama that captures the difficulties of a group of friends in their work, in relationships, in love and with their family. This was Kim Bum’s first C-drama, his role was that of Oh Woo Hui.

Hidden Identity.

2015.

Stars: Kim Bum, Yoon So Yi, and Park Sung Woong.

The Korean series portrays the history of the South Korean crime investigation team, their work is secret, the unit will have to go through different cases to find the truth.

Mrs. Cop 2.

2016.

Starring: Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Min Jong, Im Seul Ong, and Son Dam Bi.

The drama tells the investigations of a team the police that is commanded by Go Yoon Jung, a detective who received special training in the United States. Kim Bum was the character Lee Ro Joon.

Tale of the Nine Tailed.

2020.

Stars: Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum.

A gumiho is punished and sent to the present day to be a public official, he travels through the real world and the underworld to interact with humans. Actor Kim Bum had the character of Lee Rang.



