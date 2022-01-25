All The Devices That Apple Plans To Launch In 2022: iPhone SE 3, Low-End IPad…

Apple: If we analyze Apple’s announcements over the last few years, we see that those of Cupertino follow a specific pattern: In the spring the company releases updates to its smaller or complementary products.

In the summer it presents new software and holds its developer conference.

Autumn is when we see the heavyweights hit the market, like the iPhones of that year, coinciding with periods of heavy spending such as Black Friday and Christmas.

And based on the latest data, Apple is planning a very hectic fall for this year.

Up to 9 devices in the fall

In the latest issue of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman lists all the gadgets he thinks Apple will launch this fall based on private sources, and the list is long. According to the analyst, “I am told that Apple is preparing the widest range of new hardware products in its history for this fall.” In fact, “my reference list includes”:

Four new iPhones

A low-end MacBook Pro

An updated iMac

The new Mac Pro

A refreshed MacBook Air

An update to the AirPods Pro

Three Apple Watches

A low-end iPad

New iPad Pros

Some of these devices, like the iPhone, typically launch in the fall every year, so it’s no surprise. But it would be the high volume of new Apple devices that would be concentrated in a period of just 3 months. And although it seems that there is nothing left to launch for the rest of the year, Gurman says that it is likely that Apple will have an event in March or April, where it will probably launch a new iPhone SE, which would be the third revision of the ‘low-cost’ smartphone from Apple, and (possibly) a new iPad Air.