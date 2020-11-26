All the details from that remarkable statement

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong wrote that incumbent US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has a plan to regulate individual cryptocurrency holders before his term ends, in the form of a tweet flood at night. What did Armstrong say, stating that this would be a great harm to both the cryptocurrency industry and the USA?

Crypto money prices have almost collapsed with the effect of the announcement made by Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, one of the most important exchanges in the world, at around 2 AM. Bitcoin, which was hit hard during the discussions when it will reach $ 20,000, fell below $ 17,000 at around 11.30 TSI. Traded at $ 0.70, XRP fell below $ 0.50, and XLM, which went up to $ 0.22 and experienced a massive rally, fell below $ 0.15. Ethereum, the second largest coin that exceeded $ 600 this week, also fell below $ 500. Some altcoins have withdrawn up to 60-70 percent.

Armstrong: Steven Mnuchin preparing for regulation

So what did Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong say and how did this bull run, which investors were so hoping for, turned into a nightmare overnight? Armstrong began by writing that he heard that the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is currently in office, has plans to make regulations regarding individual cryptocurrency holders before his term ends, and stated that this would be a great harm to both the cryptocurrency industry and the US.

Joint letter to the Ministry

Stating that cryptocurrencies have many aspects that cannot be compared with traditional finance, Armstrong also stated that they sent a joint letter with some crypto currency exchanges and investors to the Treasury Department last week.

Armstrong’s keeping silent about such a situation for a week and announcing his intelligence today received intense criticism.

The statements of the CEO of Coinbase as a tweet flood during the night are as follows:

“I’m worried”

Last week, we heard rumors that US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin plans to make some new regulations regarding cryptocurrency wallets before his term expires. I am worried that this will have unwanted side effects and I would like to share these concerns with you.

For those who don’t know, personal cryptocurrency wallets allow individuals to use and store their cryptocurrencies without the need to trust a third-party company.

Individual crypto wallets are important because they enable people to access essential financial services using this new technology. Like a person’s ability to connect to the internet via a computer or smart phone.

The public nature of cryptocurrencies is what makes them powerful for innovation. It is this tool that determines the level of the playing field globally. It fuels innovation as decentralized finance does. It has the potential to reduce the cost of financial services and improve their accessibility.

“Giving information to the stock exchange to withdraw money …”

In our opinion, this regulation will require financial institutions such as Coinbase to request personal information of the wallet owner or recipient before the personal wallet can be withdrawn from the exchange.

“Practically impossible”

While this may seem good on the surface, it will not be very useful in practice. Because collecting a buyer’s information is not good in the crypto economy. I want to explain why as follows.

Many cryptocurrency users send cryptocurrencies to smart contracts to use DeFi

applications. A smart contract may not belong to any individual or organization. There is no such requirement. Therefore, there is no personal information. This new type of buyer is a system that has no direct counterpart in traditional financial services.

Many cryptocurrency users send to online platforms to purchase goods or services. Does it make sense to ask customers to help verify their identity before purchasing a product?

Many cryptocurrency users also send their money to people in emerging markets. Here, too, a proper “Know your customer” system is almost impossible to function. Many of these people live in great poverty, and most probably do not even have a permanent address and an official identity. You can refer to this example: https://twitter.com/eatbch?lang=en

“Imagine you have a form every time”

Many crypto users are evaluating their money in new types of online applications. Imagine that when you want to support some content on Reddit, or if you want to transfer an asset / item in a game, you encounter a form that requests verification of the receiving party’s information.



