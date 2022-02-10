All The Colors Of The New Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22: Some people don’t bother to notice, but other people do take into account the color theme of their future new smartphone. For this reason, companies have been taking care of this aspect for years and offer different alternatives. And although the mobile you want is not always in your favorite color, it can be in a tone that you like more than the other.

And speaking of colors, what shades does the Samsung Galaxy S22 come in? Well, it depends on where you buy it, because if you buy it online, in some markets it comes with exclusive colors.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Colors

Phantom Black

Phantom White

Green

Pink Gold

Cream (online exclusive)

Graphite (online exclusive)

Sky Blue (Online Exclusive)

Violet (online exclusive)