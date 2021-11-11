All The Cheats, Keys And Codes of GTA Vice City for PC, PS5, PS4 And Xbox

GTA Vice City: After the premiere of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, we collected all the cheats of Vice City. Life, jetpack, money, cars, ammo and more. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been one of the surprises of this year 2021 by Rockstar Games. This November 11, the remastered compilation (with a certain remake flavor, now uses Unreal Engine) of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas will be on sale worldwide for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles.
It is not just a refreshed graphic, but the controls of the mythical GTA 5 are adapted, the driving of San Andreas in the three games and many other novelties that make the experience better than it was in its day. We tell you all the tricks of GTA Vice City for PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5), Xbox (Xbox One and Xbox Series) and PC. Money, infinite health, armor, cars of all kinds, 100% weapons, raise or lower your search level and much more.
GTA Vice City cheats for PS2, PS3, PS4 and PS5
All Weapons: Enter R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Armor: Enter R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Slow mode: Enter triangle, up, right, down, square, R2, R1
Flying cars: Enter right, R2, circle, R1, L2, down, L1, R1
Life: Enter R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Chickens with Guns: Enter the following while playing the game; right, L1, circle, L2, left, X, R1, L1, L1, X
Minimum Level: Enter R1, R1, circle, R2, up, down, up, down, up, down
Women: Enter circle, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, circle, triangle
Suicide: Enter Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1
Reach the maximum level you want: Enter R1, R1, circle, R2, left, right, left, right, left, right
Play as Ken Rosenberg: Enter Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1
Play as Hilary King: Enter R1, circle, R2, L1, right, R1, L1, X, R2
Play as Love Fist Guy # 1: Enter down, L1, down, L2, left, X, R1, L1, X, X
Play as Love Fist Guy # 2: Enter R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1
Play as Phil Cassady: Enter Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle
Play as Sonny Forelli: Enter circle, L1, circle, L2, left, X, R1, L1, X, X
Play as Mercedes: Enter R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle
Change clothes: Enter right, right, left, up, L1, L2, left, up, down, right
Play as Ricardo Diaz: Enter L1, L2, R1, R2, down, L1, R2, L2
Play as Lance Vance: Enter circle, L2, left, X, R1, L1, X, L1
Play as Candy Sux: Enter circle, R2, down, R1, left, right, R1, L1, X, L2
Get a Love Fist: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
Get a Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
Get a Saber Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left
Get a Caddy: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
Get a Rhino: circle, circle, L1, circle, circle, circle, L1, L2, R1, triangle, circle, triangle
Get a Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
Get a Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2
Get a Hotring Racer # 1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
Get a Hotring Racer # 2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
Get a Romero’s Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
Aggressive Drivers: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2
Pink cars: circle, L1, down, L2, left, X, R1, L1, right, X
Black cars: circle, L2, up, R1, left, X, R1, L1, left, circle
Very cloudy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, square
Stormy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, circle
Foggy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
Sunny weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, down
Cloudy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, triangle
Increase time: circle, circle, L1, square, L1, square, square, square, L1, triangle circle, triangle
Slow time: triangle, up, right, down, square, R2, R1
Flying cars: While playing press right, R2, circle, R1, L2, down, L1, R1
GTA Vice City cheats for Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series
Regain Health: R, Black, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Weapons 1: R, Black, L, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Weapons 2: R, Black, L, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Abgarlic, Down, Left
Weapons 3: R, Black, L, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
Aggressive Driving: Black, B, R, White, Left, R, L, Black, White
Armor: R, Black, L, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Cars explode: Black, White, R, L, White, Black, X, Y, B, Y, White, L
Drive on water: Right, Black, B, R, White, X, R, Black
Car – Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L, Right, Up, X, White
Car – Bloodring Racer: Down, R, B, White, White, A, R, L, Left, Left
Golf car: B, L, Up, R, White, A, R, L, B, A
Car – Hotring Racer # 1: R, B, Black, Right, L, White, A, A, X, R
Car – Hotring Racer # 2: Black, L, B, Right, L, R, Right, Up, B, Black
Car – Love Fist: Black, Up, White, Left, Left, R, L, B, Right
Car – Tank: B, B, L, B, B, B, L, White, R, Y, B, Y
Car – Romero´s Hearse: Down, Black, Down, R, White, Left, R, L, Left, Right
Car – Saber Turbo: Right, White, Down, White, White, A, R, L, B, Left
Car – Trashmaster: B, R, B, R, Left, Left, R, L, B, Right
You change clothes: Right, Right, Left, Up, L, White, Left, Up, Down, Right
Resize wheels: R, A, Y, Right, Black, X, Up, Down, X
You can fly: Right, Black, B, R, White, Down, L, R
Increased maximum speed: Right, R, Up, White, White, Left, R, L, R, R
Search Level Down: R, R, B, Black, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
Search Level Up: R, R, B, Black, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
Pedestrians have weapons: Black, R, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down
Pedestrians fight: Down, Left, Up, Left, A, Black, R, White, L
Perfect Driving: Y, R, R, Left, R, L, Black, L
Pink cars: B, L, Down, White, Left, A, R, L, Right, A
Resurrect the cops: B, L, Down, White, Left, A, R, L, Right, A
Repair car wheels: Black, White, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Reduce the passage of time: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, Black, R
Increase the passage of time: B, B, L, X, L, X, X, X, L, Y, B, Y
Kill yourself: Right, White, Down, R, Left, Left, R, L, White, L
Become Candy Suxxx: B, Black, Down, R, Left, Right, R, L, A, White
Become Hilary King: R, B, Black, L, Right, R, L, A, Black
Become Ken Rosenberg: Right, L, Up, White, L, Right, R, L, A, R
Become Lance Vance: B, White, Left, A, R, L, A, L
Become Mercedes: Black, L, Up, L, Right, R, Right, Up, B, Y
Become Phil Cassay: Right, R, Up, Black, L, Right, R, L, Right, B
Becoming Ricardo Díaz: L, White, R, Black, Down, L, Black, White
Become Sonny Forelli: B, L, B, White, Left, A, R, L, A, A
Cheats for GTA Vice City for PC
Health to the max: ASPIRINE
Armor to the max: PRECIOUSPROTECTION
Cars explode: BIGBANG
Unlock a tank: PANZER
All Weapons # 1: THUGSTOOLS
All Weapons # 2: PROFESSIONALTOOLS
All Weapons # 3: NUTTERTOOLS
Bloodring Banguer Car (1): TRAVELINSTYLE
Bloodring Banguer Car (2): GETTHEREQUICKLY
Hotring Racer Car (1): GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
Hotring Racer car (2): GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
Corbillard Car: THELASTRIDE
Love First Limousine: ROCKANDROLLCAR
Black Cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
Pink cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
Tommy loses weight: PROGRAMMER
Tommy gets fat: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
Tommy smokes: CERTAINDEATH
Drivers Get Aggressive: MIAMITRAFFIC
Evergreen traffic lights: GREENLIGHT
Kill yourself: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
Persecution of women: FANNYMAGNET
Cloudy weather: CANTSEEATHING
Storm Weather: CATSANDDOGS
Sunny weather: ALOVELYDAY
Cloudy weather: APLEASANTDAY
Driving on water: SEAWAYS
Flying cars: COMEFLYWITHME
Change the size of the wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
Invisible car (only wheels visible): WHEELSAREALLINEED
Pedestrians hate you: NOBODYLIKESME
Armed Pedestrians: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARMS
You generate a fight: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
Perfect driving: GRIPISEVERYTHING
You speed up time: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
Increase the search level: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
You lower the search level: LEAVEMEALONE
You change clothes: STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
Ricardo Díaz’s clothing: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
Hilary’s Clothes: LOOKLIKEHILARY
Lance Vance Clothing: LOOKLIKELANCE
Ken Rosenberg’s Clothes: MYSONISALAWYER