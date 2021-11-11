All The Cheats, Keys And Codes of GTA Vice City for PC, PS5, PS4 And Xbox

GTA Vice City: After the premiere of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, we collected all the cheats of Vice City. Life, jetpack, money, cars, ammo and more. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been one of the surprises of this year 2021 by Rockstar Games. This November 11, the remastered compilation (with a certain remake flavor, now uses Unreal Engine) of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas will be on sale worldwide for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles.

It is not just a refreshed graphic, but the controls of the mythical GTA 5 are adapted, the driving of San Andreas in the three games and many other novelties that make the experience better than it was in its day. We tell you all the tricks of GTA Vice City for PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5), Xbox (Xbox One and Xbox Series) and PC. Money, infinite health, armor, cars of all kinds, 100% weapons, raise or lower your search level and much more.

GTA Vice City cheats for PS2, PS3, PS4 and PS5

All Weapons: Enter R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Armor: Enter R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Slow mode: Enter triangle, up, right, down, square, R2, R1

Flying cars: Enter right, R2, circle, R1, L2, down, L1, R1

Life: Enter R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Chickens with Guns: Enter the following while playing the game; right, L1, circle, L2, left, X, R1, L1, L1, X

Minimum Level: Enter R1, R1, circle, R2, up, down, up, down, up, down

Women: Enter circle, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, circle, triangle

Suicide: Enter Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Reach the maximum level you want: Enter R1, R1, circle, R2, left, right, left, right, left, right

Play as Ken Rosenberg: Enter Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

Play as Hilary King: Enter R1, circle, R2, L1, right, R1, L1, X, R2

Play as Love Fist Guy # 1: Enter down, L1, down, L2, left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Play as Love Fist Guy # 2: Enter R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

Play as Phil Cassady: Enter Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Play as Sonny Forelli: Enter circle, L1, circle, L2, left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Play as Mercedes: Enter R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle

Change clothes: Enter right, right, left, up, L1, L2, left, up, down, right

Play as Ricardo Diaz: Enter L1, L2, R1, R2, down, L1, R2, L2

Play as Lance Vance: Enter circle, L2, left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Play as Candy Sux: Enter circle, R2, down, R1, left, right, R1, L1, X, L2

Get a Love Fist: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Get a Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Get a Saber Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Get a Caddy: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Get a Rhino: circle, circle, L1, circle, circle, circle, L1, L2, R1, triangle, circle, triangle

Get a Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Get a Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Get a Hotring Racer # 1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Get a Hotring Racer # 2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

Get a Romero’s Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Aggressive Drivers: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2

Pink cars: circle, L1, down, L2, left, X, R1, L1, right, X

Black cars: circle, L2, up, R1, left, X, R1, L1, left, circle

Very cloudy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, square

Stormy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, circle

Foggy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

Sunny weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, down

Cloudy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, triangle

Increase time: circle, circle, L1, square, L1, square, square, square, L1, triangle circle, triangle

Slow time: triangle, up, right, down, square, R2, R1

Flying cars: While playing press right, R2, circle, R1, L2, down, L1, R1

GTA Vice City cheats for Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series

Regain Health: R, Black, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Weapons 1: R, Black, L, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Weapons 2: R, Black, L, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Abgarlic, Down, Left

Weapons 3: R, Black, L, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Aggressive Driving: Black, B, R, White, Left, R, L, Black, White

Armor: R, Black, L, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Cars explode: Black, White, R, L, White, Black, X, Y, B, Y, White, L

Drive on water: Right, Black, B, R, White, X, R, Black

Car – Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L, Right, Up, X, White

Car – Bloodring Racer: Down, R, B, White, White, A, R, L, Left, Left

Golf car: B, L, Up, R, White, A, R, L, B, A

Car – Hotring Racer # 1: R, B, Black, Right, L, White, A, A, X, R

Car – Hotring Racer # 2: Black, L, B, Right, L, R, Right, Up, B, Black

Car – Love Fist: Black, Up, White, Left, Left, R, L, B, Right

Car – Tank: B, B, L, B, B, B, L, White, R, Y, B, Y

Car – Romero´s Hearse: Down, Black, Down, R, White, Left, R, L, Left, Right

Car – Saber Turbo: Right, White, Down, White, White, A, R, L, B, Left

Car – Trashmaster: B, R, B, R, Left, Left, R, L, B, Right

You change clothes: Right, Right, Left, Up, L, White, Left, Up, Down, Right

Resize wheels: R, A, Y, Right, Black, X, Up, Down, X

You can fly: Right, Black, B, R, White, Down, L, R

Increased maximum speed: Right, R, Up, White, White, Left, R, L, R, R

Search Level Down: R, R, B, Black, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Search Level Up: R, R, B, Black, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Pedestrians have weapons: Black, R, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down

Pedestrians fight: Down, Left, Up, Left, A, Black, R, White, L

Perfect Driving: Y, R, R, Left, R, L, Black, L

Pink cars: B, L, Down, White, Left, A, R, L, Right, A

Resurrect the cops: B, L, Down, White, Left, A, R, L, Right, A

Repair car wheels: Black, White, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Reduce the passage of time: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, Black, R

Increase the passage of time: B, B, L, X, L, X, X, X, L, Y, B, Y

Kill yourself: Right, White, Down, R, Left, Left, R, L, White, L

Become Candy Suxxx: B, Black, Down, R, Left, Right, R, L, A, White

Become Hilary King: R, B, Black, L, Right, R, L, A, Black

Become Ken Rosenberg: Right, L, Up, White, L, Right, R, L, A, R

Become Lance Vance: B, White, Left, A, R, L, A, L

Become Mercedes: Black, L, Up, L, Right, R, Right, Up, B, Y

Become Phil Cassay: Right, R, Up, Black, L, Right, R, L, Right, B

Becoming Ricardo Díaz: L, White, R, Black, Down, L, Black, White

Become Sonny Forelli: B, L, B, White, Left, A, R, L, A, A

Cheats for GTA Vice City for PC

Health to the max: ASPIRINE

Armor to the max: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

Cars explode: BIGBANG

Unlock a tank: PANZER

All Weapons # 1: THUGSTOOLS

All Weapons # 2: PROFESSIONALTOOLS

All Weapons # 3: NUTTERTOOLS

Bloodring Banguer Car (1): TRAVELINSTYLE

Bloodring Banguer Car (2): GETTHEREQUICKLY

Hotring Racer Car (1): GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

Hotring Racer car (2): GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Corbillard Car: THELASTRIDE

Love First Limousine: ROCKANDROLLCAR

Black Cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

Pink cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

Tommy loses weight: PROGRAMMER

Tommy gets fat: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

Tommy smokes: CERTAINDEATH

Drivers Get Aggressive: MIAMITRAFFIC

Evergreen traffic lights: GREENLIGHT

Kill yourself: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

Persecution of women: FANNYMAGNET

Cloudy weather: CANTSEEATHING

Storm Weather: CATSANDDOGS

Sunny weather: ALOVELYDAY

Cloudy weather: APLEASANTDAY

Driving on water: SEAWAYS

Flying cars: COMEFLYWITHME

Change the size of the wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS

Invisible car (only wheels visible): WHEELSAREALLINEED

Pedestrians hate you: NOBODYLIKESME

Armed Pedestrians: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARMS

You generate a fight: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

Perfect driving: GRIPISEVERYTHING

You speed up time: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

Increase the search level: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

You lower the search level: LEAVEMEALONE

You change clothes: STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

Ricardo Díaz’s clothing: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

Hilary’s Clothes: LOOKLIKEHILARY

Lance Vance Clothing: LOOKLIKELANCE

Ken Rosenberg’s Clothes: MYSONISALAWYER