All The Cheats, Keys And Codes of GTA 3 for PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox

GTA 3: We tell you all the tricks of GTA 3, updated to 2021, on the occasion of the expected premiere of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. With Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition available from November 11 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles, it is time to remember the tricks of one of the most anthological installments of the saga, updated to 2021. Because it is in Liberty City where the three-dimensional era began and also began a unique way of understanding the GTA license to this day.

Playing tricks can break the magic in many titles; but in Grand Theft Auto in general and GTA 3 in particular it makes it awfully fun. Sometimes you don’t want to worry about anything, much less realism, but turn the experience into a party where you can wave the flag of the implausible. Everything is possible with cheats in GTA. Money? Cars? Yes, and much more. We take roll.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launches this November 11 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC and Nintendo Switch. Those who want to buy it in physical format will have to wait until December 7. From November 11, GTA San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will be available on Xbox Game Pass. On the other hand, on December 3, GTA III will debut on the PS Now service.

All the cheats of GTA 3 (Grand Theft Auto III) on PlayStation: full list

Infinite Life: R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.

100% Armor: R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.

All weapons: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.

You are the public enemy: No. 1 R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left.

Reduce the search level: R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down.

Speed ​​up time: Circle, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle.

Get free money: R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.

Tank: Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle.

Improve grip: R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle.

Fly: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1.

Cars jump: R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle.

Cars explode: L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1.

Sunny weather: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle.

Mist: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X.

Fog: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle.

Rain: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square.

Some people go crazy: R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down.

More people go even crazier: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1.

People hate you: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2.

People attack each other: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1.