All the cheats and keys of Age of Empires 3 for PC

A list with all the cheats, keys and codes of Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, perfect to get more units, resources and victories.

As we said in its review, where it received a more than deserved 8 note, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is all we can ask of a “definitive edition”. Changes in the graphic section that still maintain the classic appearance, technical improvements, more content and the preservation of those characteristics that once boosted the game. And of course, by keeping everything, everything … that means that the tricks and keys of the original Age of Empires 3 are also preserved. Because one of the funniest things in the saga has always been playing at being gods and pulling the odd trick to take our civilization to the maximum of its possibilities. In this Definitive Edition the tricks are the same as we had in 2005, but we have collected them again in case you do not remember them. We do this by dividing them into those that provide us with resources, those that increase our number of units and those that change the game completely … even giving us the victory at once! To activate them, just press the enter key and enter the following codes in the text box that appears. Use them with caution (or not) and change the course of history:

Tricks to get resources

<censored> – Collect 10,000 Wood.

a recent study indicated that 100% of herdables are obese – fatten all animals to get more food.

a whole lot of love – get 10,000 units of each resource.

give me liberty or give me coin – get 10,000 coins.

medium Rare Please – collect 10,000 foods.

Nova & Orion – Get 10,000 XP.

trade plz – get 10,000 exports.

Tricks to get more units

ding ding ding – make a Monster Truck of an ice cream delivery man appear.

don’t kick the pitbull – bring up a unit of Learicon (a man in a tuxedo who rides on the back of a unicorn and attacks with his cane).

Jacquesiscute – Get 20 Musketeers

jakeiscute – get 20 ambushers.

mustard relish and burning oil – make a stand of burning hot dogs appear.

o Canada 2005 – spawn a Lazerbear unit (a bear with a tricorn that shoots laser beams).

tuck tuck tuck – make the Monster Truck “Tommynator” appear.

we <3 fluffy! 1! – Spawn a unit of Fluffy the Hellhound.

wee ooh wee ooh – make the Monster Truck “BigAndy” appear.

where’s that ax? – bring out George Crushington, a stone bust that looks like George Washington.

wuv woo vol.2 – spawn a flying purple tapir that leaves a rainbow trail when moving.

sooo good – get a musketeer.

ya gotta make do with what ya got – get an artillery cannon.



