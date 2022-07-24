All the characters and actors will return to the movie “Little Wolf”

“Wolf Cub: The Movie” marks the return of many favorite names and faces from the original “Wolf Cub” series — here every character and actor returns to the franchise. Drawing inspiration from the 1985 film of the same name, the supernatural drama “The Wolf Cub” lasted for six whole seasons before ending in 2017. Now, more than five years after its completion, the series has an exciting mix of romance, teen jokes, horror and everything is ready to return, but this time in the form of a movie.

The events of the movie “Wolf Cub: The Movie”, which takes place in 2026, will be based on the events of the series as the basis for a new set of adventures that keep Scott McCall and the residents of Beacon Hills in suspense. Scott McCall is no longer a teenager, but still an alpha, and his duty is to reunite with old friends, find new allies and fight an imminent threat. As creator Jeff Davis reported (via EW), the film’s time jump will have to do with its overarching narrative and character arcs.

While many of the details surrounding the film’s connection to the overall franchise are shrouded in mystery, “Wolf Cub: The Movie” will also set the stage for a side series called “Wolf Pack.” Given the scalability of the original series, “Wolfpack” is an intriguing step forward for the “Cub” franchise, but even more exciting is the prospect that the original cast of “Cub” will share the screen for the last time. Here are all the characters and actors who returned to the movie “The Wolf Cub”.

Tyler Hacklin as Derek Hale

In his interview with EW, Tyler Hacklin talked about his Wolf Cub character, Derek Hale, and told how the time jump between the series and the movie changes him. He said that Derek will become a father in the movie “The Wolf Cub: the Movie” and will learn to “find out who he was”, “trying to put his son through the same process.” Tyler Hoechlin’s Derek, who left after season 4, was also something of a father figure to Scott. This may mean that he will see a reflection of himself in the past during fatherly moments with his son. However, this time he will probably learn from all the mistakes he made in guiding Scott through his years of becoming a werewolf, and will behave more warmly with his son. Not to mention the fact that Derek Hale’s son may be pushing the legacy of the series forward in the upcoming spin-off, which will further strengthen the importance of Hacklin’s character in the film.

Tyler Posey as Scott McCall

As the synopsis of the film and the trailer show, Scott McCall is still a red-eyed alpha male, which means that he will once again lead his wolf pack and try to save Beacon Hills from the most deadly threat. While most of the other details surrounding Tyler Posey’s character are still being kept secret for the Cub movie, it will be interesting to see how the movie portrays him as an adult. For Scott and the other teen Wolf characters, high school played a vital role in determining their personalities and decisions throughout the series. Now that high school has completely disappeared from view, Scott will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, and his decisions will have much more weight than before.

Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore

Jackson, played by Colton Haynes, mysteriously disappears after the last episode of the second season and returns only in the finale of the series “Little Wolf”. However, despite his limited screen time, Jackson easily finds his place among the most memorable characters of the series due to his controversial character traits. While his rivalry with Scott makes him a minor villain, his affectionate relationship with Lydia warms the soul. Similarly, while his stoic demeanor suggests that he is cold-blooded, his tragic backstory shows that there is much more to him than meets the eye. Since he was still a Kanima by the end of season 6, Jackson would most likely appear as Scott’s ally in “The Wolf Cub: The Movie.”

Shelly Hennig as Malia Tate

The werewolf Malia transforms from a minor character in the 3rd season of “The Wolf Cub” into one of the prominent members of Scott McCall’s pack in the 4th, 5th and 6th seasons. In the series finale, she also re-learns to assume her full coyote form after Stiles. absence becomes Scott’s main love interest. Her incredible plot development in the series is likely to continue in the movie “The Wolf Cub”, and she will remain an outstanding force in the McCall pack. Also, her romantic dynamic with Scott may still be active, but Allison Argent’s return could potentially disrupt it.

Crystal Reed as Allison Argent

The return of Crystal Reed as Allison Argent is one of the most shocking discoveries in the trailer for the movie “Little Wolf”. Throughout the first four seasons of The Wolf Cub, Allison acts as the main character who helps Scott and Stiles in their misadventures with werewolves, despite the fact that she is from a family of werewolf hunters.