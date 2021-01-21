All that can appear in Resident Evil Village: Direct

Capcom announced last week that it will make a Direct with a focus on Resident Evil Village this Thursday (21), from 19h to 20h (Brasília time). The event should show several news about the new adventure of Chris Redfield and Ethan Winters, including the long-awaited and unprecedented gameplay.

But the news apparently doesn’t stop there. It is worth remembering that the Resident Evil franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021 and Capcom itself declared to have “some more surprises” reserved for tomorrow’s broadcast, but did not specify the details and left that mystery in the air: what is next?

Check out what may appear during the Resident Evil Village Direct tomorrow (21):

Confirmed: Resident Evil Village gameplay

The focus of the event is the highly anticipated gameplay of RE Village, so yes, we will have it. It was previously confirmed that the game runs at 4K dynamic with Ray Tracing and will have super fast loading on PS5.

Nothing has been shown of mechanics until then, only that it will adopt the same premises of RE7, with horror and first person perspective in its composition. However, if we use rumors from insiders as a compass, we can expect a game very similar to Resident Evil 4, with enemies carrying bladed weapons, a merchant to buy items and the possibility to organize their own inventory.