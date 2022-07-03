All sub-camp locations in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

With Sunbreak’s introduction of two locations in Monster Hunter Rise, the Citadel and the Jungle, Hunters now have many new locations and secrets to explore, such as the subcamps of each biome. Sub—camps are additional points of rapid movement on the map that provide players with a tent where they can eat Dangos, sort items, exchange equipment and use the friends board. The main difference between the sub-camp in Monster Hunter Rise and the main initial camp is the absence of boxes with supplies and the inability to deliver quest items to the sub-camps.

Each location in Monster Hunter Rise has one sub-camp. Accordingly, there are sub-camps in the Citadel and the jungle of Sunbreak that hunters can discover. Unlocking auxiliary camps in Sunbreak is the same procedure as in the old locations. Players must first discover the location of the camp by physically entering the site and approaching the burned-out campfire. A notification that tent camps have been found will appear in the NPC dialog, after which the Hunter must return to the Elgado outpost and complete the quest.

The quest for the delivery of the sub-camp sets the players a task for the trader Oboro, the seller of the NPC at the outpost of Elgado. Once the task is completed, the camp will become available the next time the Hunter enters a new location in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Location of a sub-camp in the jungle in MHR

First, to find an additional jungle camp in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, hunters must find a hidden place between zones 8 and 9. Below are the steps to find this camp:

1: Starting from the main camp, go left along the beach of Zone 11 and go through the cave of Zone 7.2: After reaching Zone 3, turn right and find three spirijuk on the wall leading to the niche. 3: After discovering the location of the sub-camp, return to Elgado and get the quest “Guarding the sub-camp in the jungle”. 4: Kill the 8/8 Germitaurs to unlock the sub-camp.

Location of the Citadel subcamp in MHR

Then, to find the Citadel subcamp in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, hunters must find a hidden location in the MHR just north of Zone 4. Below are the steps to find this camp:

1: Starting from the main camp, go north from Zone 1, through Zone 2 and into Zone 5.2: Follow the trail to the gray area in the northeast of Zone 5 and find a narrow hidden passage in the gorge leading to the Submarine. -Camp.3: After discovering the location of this place, return to Elgado and get the quest “Guarding the Citadel Auxiliary Camp”. 4: Kill Boggi 8/8 to unlock an additional camp.