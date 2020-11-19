All standalone missions in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

We explain how to complete all the independent missions of the sagas in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 100% to get Platinum and romances

In the latest installment in the Ubisoft saga, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, they have transcended the concept of side missions. In addition to the main story, we can find world events and missions not related to sagas, but no errand orders on the wide map of England. In the case of independent missions, they are usually smaller narrative stories that show us new facets and depths of the characters around us than battles or objectives. In them we will not find Books of Knowledge or Papers in the wind, but we will find endearing moments that will make us feel more attached to the title. As part of this complete guide, we detail these missions so that you do not overlook any.

All independent missions

In dreams … At the waterfall of our settlement we must collect five thistles and take them to Valka. After drinking the potion, we will have finished the mission and we will enter an amazing world, although we recommend that you be at least level 80 to do this.

Mane and tails: two men from our settlement are having a dispute and we will have to mediate deciding who to agree with.

What is taken for granted: to cheer Randvi we will take a walk to Cambridge, where we will have the option of starting an affair with her as well as ending up with a few bandits.

Little problem: Knud appears randomly at the longhouse and asks us for help. A wild boar has the key to the front door. Upon completion we will obtain the ability Man’s best friend.

Vikings are hired: once Reda has settled in our settlement, we will have to complete ten of his contracts in order to receive missions from other members of Los Mil Ojos.

Passing the Torch: Tove’s mentor has passed away and we need to comfort her so she can move on.

The huntress: We follow Petra and help her to kill some wolves that are causing problems in the area.

Have you seen this man ?: Petra’s brother has disappeared and we have to go with her to look for him. We will have the option to start a romance with her during this mission.



