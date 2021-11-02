All Spider-Man Animations Available On Disney+

Spider-Man: Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1962, Spider-Man is the favorite hero of many comic book fans. Present in various media, Cabeça de Teia was also the star of several television animations.

Currently, the Disney+ streaming service catalog has five series about the famous wall climber. Next, learn a little about each of them.

Spider-Man (1994)

A classic animation from the 1990s, Spider-Man is an option for those who want to know the character’s universe. For five seasons, viewers follow Peter Parker trying to find a balance between his personal life and that of a hero.

The series adapts several famous arcs from the comics and puts the character to face known villains. Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Mysterio, King of Crime and Venom are some of the recurring enemies in the plot. In addition, the animation features a special guest appearance by several Marvel heroes, so Spider-Man enlists the help of X-Men, Doctor Strange and Iron Man to rid New York of the threats.

Spider-Man: Unlimited Action (1999)

Spider-Man: Boundless Action is an indirect sequel to Spider-Man. Unfortunately, the attraction did not win over the character’s fans and was canceled after 1 season with 13 episodes.

In this series, Webhead fails to prevent the symbionts Venom and Carnage from hijacking John Jameson’s ship. With that, J.J. Jameson, father of the astronaut and owner of the Daily Clarim, accuses the hero of sabotaging the space mission. After receiving a message that John is alive, Spider-Man embarks on a space journey to Counter-Earth, the futuristic planet on which the protagonist must face a mysterious group called the Evolutionaries.

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

The Ultimate Spider-Man animation shows the young Spider-Man being recruited to participate in a special SH.I.E.L.D. Along with other teenagers, he has the opportunity to train to become a complete hero. Over the course of the four seasons, spectators witness a great maturation journey. When facing new versions of classic villains, the boy Peter Parker understands the phrase “With great power comes great responsibility”.

Influenced by the MCU movies, the episodes are filled with comedic moments. Furthermore, several members of the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and even Deadpool help the hero in some missions.

Marvel Spider-Man (2017)

Marvel Spider-Man is the latest series starring Friend of the Neighborhood. With three seasons out on Disney+, the story focuses on Peter Parker learning to deal with the routine of high school student and hero “in his spare time”. With arcs that span several episodes, the plot presents the origin of well-known enemies. A highlight is the introduction of other “Spider-Men”, such as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

Spidey and the Amazing Friends (2021)

The Spidey and the Amazing Friends animation is aimed at children. The result is “lighter” adventures starring Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and the spider robot TRACE-E. With a season in progress, the attraction also has a series of short films of up to 5 minutes to capture the attention of the little ones. As such, drawing is a great way to introduce the hero to children.

What is your favorite Spider-Man animation available on Disney+? Let us know in the comments.