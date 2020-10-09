All songs Suga collaborated with except BTS

Inside and outside of BTS, Suga has proven to be a great artist, having released various musical collaborations and solo songs.

It is a rule of each group that you must have a favorite. This is definitely true for BTS. You can love all guys, but some people are simply attracted to a particular member more than others, if you are reading this article you might be attracted to Suga.

While RM is the main rapper for BTS, Suga is also known for being skilled and amazing with the rap lyrics in BTS songs.

Outside of BTS, Suga is also a highly sought after rapper. He has collaborated on various themes in the K-pop arts, but also American music. If you are curious to know about some of Suga’s work that is not related to BTS, here are a couple of songs that the rapper has appeared outside of the group. After all, when you’ve heard all of BTS’s music, you’ll need to find more.

“Suga’s Interlude” with Halsey

Halsey and BTS have a well-documented friendship over the years. They definitely raised the profile of this American artist with the song “Boys with Luv” in 2019. Naturally, of course, this led to further collaboration between the group members and Halsey.

In 2019, Halsey released the album Manic. Which is really good and features other collaborations with artists like Alanis Morissette.

“Sugar’s Interlude” is the thirteenth song on the album. It was co-written between Suga, Halsey, and the Norwegian artist Lido. The video with lyrics has approximately one and a half million views on YouTube.

“Eigth” Suga with IU

For those who are not rooted in the K-pop scene, IU is a singer, songwriter, and actress. He appeared in the Netflix anthology series Persona, the fantasy K-drama Hotel del Luna, and recently released the music for the popular K-drama Crash Landing on You.

The digital single that worked with Suga “Eight” was released in May 2020, which sees IU looking back on her life now that He is 28 years old (Suga, the idol of BTS, is also the same age).

The style has been compared to the works of Avicii, Zedd, and Alessia Cara. So if that sounds like something you like, then you should definitely check it out. Suga, in addition to being the featured vocalist for the song, also helped write it with IU. He also served as a producer on “Eight”.

“Blueberry Eyes” Suga with MAX

This is Suga’s latest collaboration! The song is featuring Max Schneider, professionally known as MAX, and is on MAX’s recently released album Color Vision.

The music video for “Blueberry Eyes” was released in September and has garnered 16 million views since then. Previously, the two collaborated on Suga’s mixtape, released under Agust D, on a song called “Burn It.”

MAX said about how he got Suga on “Blueberry Eyes,” “I just sent him the full album. I basically said, ‘Here are all the songs, tell me what you want to be on and I’ll make it work. I’m grateful to have you on any song. ‘ And he liked ‘Blueberry Eyes’. I had already written the song, so I think it probably helped the message, because it was very clear that there was a sweet, loving world of dreams. ”



