All Song Joong Ki Dramas and Movies You Can Enjoy

These are all the projects that have marked the wagon of Song Joong Ki, famous for playing different roles in Korean movies and dramas.

Song Joong Ki was born on September 19, 1985 in the city of Daejeon in South Korea, the protagonist of ‘Descendants of the Sun’ from a very young age competed in speed skating, but had to leave due to an injury.

The actor has a remarkable intelligence, standing out in his entrance exam to Sungkyunkwan University, obtaining 380 of the 400 of the test, the handsome interpreter graduated from the career of Business Administration in 2012.

Song Joong Ki’s dreams changed over time, until he began acting, a discipline that allowed him to play with the feelings of his characters and gave him great relevance as one of the most beloved celebrities in Korean entertainment.

This time we bring you all the dramas and movies where Song Joong Ki showed his ability to make the camera fall in love. Discover all the important projects that made the star famous.

WATCH SONG JOONG KI’S DORAMAS AND MOVIES

SONG JOONG KI DRAMAS

Love Racing.

2008.

Stars: Song Joong Ki, Yoo Chae Young, and Choi Ha Na.

The drama tells the lives of young people who face love, work and school, they will have to find the perfect balance to help them move on with their lives, Song Joong Ki plays the role of a dedicated student.

My Precious Child.

2008.

Stars: Song Joong Ki, Kim Sung Soo, and Kim Soo Jung.

Where to see: Viki.

Jang In Ho takes responsibility for his younger brother’s needs after their parents’ separation, causing him to face harsh reality. Song Joong Ki plays the role of Jang Jin Ho.

Triple.

2009

Stars: Song Joong Ki, Lee Jung Jae, and Lee Sun Gyun.

Where to see: Viki.

Lee Haru’s biggest dream is to become a professional skater, because her life has been involved in several tragedies she decides to put her goals aside to concentrate on looking for a job, shortly after she will discover the impulse she lacked to keep trying to be an athlete.

Will it Snow for Christmas?

2009.

Starring: Go Soo, Han Ye Seul, Song Jong Ho, and Song Joong Ki.

Where to see: Viki.

Han Ji Wan is an adorable woman who has always lived under the shadow of her brother, a talented and arrogant guy, Cha Kang Jin is an attractive man who in his youth fell in love with Han Ji Wan, years later, fate brings them together again . Will they feel the same?

Obstetrics and Gynecology Doctors.

2010.

Starring: Jang Seo Hee, Go Joo Won, Seo Ji Suk, and Song Joong Ki.

Seo Hye Young is a skilled doctor who has to deal with many emotions when treating her patients and knowing their stories, two of her colleagues will try to steal her heart: Lee Sang Shik and Jae Suk Wang. Song Joong Ki is Ahn Kyung Woo.

Sungkyunkwan Scandal.

2010.

Starring: Song Joong Ki, Park Yoo Chun, and Park Min Young.

Where to see: Viki.

Sungkyunkwan Scandal is a historical drama that tells the life of 4 young people who struggle to find their place within the kingdom, they will face the power and corruption of the people who make up the royal court. Song Joong Ki is Goo Yong Ha.

Tree with Deep Roots.

2011.

Stars: Song Joong Ki, Jang Hyuk, Shin Se Kyung, and Han Suk Kyu.

Where to see: Doramas premieres.

Kang Chae Yoon is the imperial guard who decides to investigate a series of murders that have shaken the kingdom, the worker will find many secrets and information, which will put his life in danger.

Innocent Man.

2012.

Starring: Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won, and Kim Ok Bin.

Where to see: Viki.

Kang Ma Roo is a dedicated medical student, Han Jae Hee is a pretty girl, who uses her charms to accuse Kang Ma Roo of a crime, after this fact, he decides to be a heartbreaker.

Descendants of the Sun.

2016.

Starring: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, and Kim Ji Won.

Where to see: Doramas premieres.

Yoo Si Jin, played by Song Joong Ki, is a military member of the Special Forces, he and Dr. Kang Mo Yeon go out for a while, due to their activities they put aside their relationship, later they meet again in the middle of a zone of war.

Arthdal ​​Chronicles.

2019.

Starring: Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won, and Kim Ok Bin.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Aseudal is a fictional city that seeks to get rid of the mismanagement of its government, citizens will rise up to find a better context to live. Song Joong Ki stars in the series with the character Eun Sum.

Vincenzo.

2021.

Stars: Song Joong Ki, Jun Yeo Bin, Taecyeon, and Yang Kyung Won.

Park Joo Hyung was adopted by an Italian family, when he grows up he changes his name to Vincenzo Casano, a famous lawyer who works for the mafia businesses.



