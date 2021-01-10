All series renewed for 2021 (so far)

Want to know which series have been renewed for 2021? Then you got to the right place. In 2020, some of these productions became our best companions, after all we started to spend much more time at home, so entertainment had a deserved prominent role and we started watching even more series than we were used to.

And there is no doubt that many amazing stories were released in 2020, so if you want to know which of your favorite shows have had new seasons confirmed, keep reading.

Amazon Prime Video

Bosch

Carnival Row

Hanna

Hunters

Lord of the Rings

Modern Love

The Boys

The Wilds

AMC

Fear the Walking Dead

Soulmates

The Walking Dead

Apple TV +

Central park

Dickinson

For All Mankind

Home Before Dark

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

See

Servant

Ted Lasso

The Morning Show

Truth Be Told

BBC America

Killing Eve

McMafia

BET

Games People Play

Twenties

Tyler Perry’s The Oval

CBS

Dr. Phil

Evil

Survivor

Blood & Treasure

Tough as Nails

Big Brother