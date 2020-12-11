All Samsung Galaxy S21s would be plastic

Samsung could release the Galaxy S21 series made from plastic.

Rumors about Samsung using plastic in the basic Galaxy S21 are getting louder, a Korean media has just confirmed that it has very important information about the materials chosen for the Galaxy S21 series.

According to this medium, absolutely all the devices in the series will be made of reinforced polycarbonate, which is basically plastic. Yes, the source talks about all the devices released under the Galaxy S21 series and not just the most basic terminal.

It is a good idea?

That the most basic model of the Galaxy S21 series is made of plastic is not justified, despite being the most basic terminal of the series it is still a high-end of about 800 or 900 euros / dollars.

That is why Samsung decides to include plastic on its back as if it were a mid-range is quite embarrassing, even more so when most mid-range devices already have a glass back.

Now that we know that the entire Galaxy S21 series could come with the same material (plastic) we don’t really know how to manage it. The decision seems so bad that it lets us think that there is a real technological reason behind it. Will it have a special wireless charging? Is the plastic there for a reason?

It is quite curious to see that Samsung could launch a plastic Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. How will the company justify selling a 1,500 euro / dollar mobile with such material?

Is Samsung right?

Somagnews informs you that there are many users who defend the use of plastic on the back of smartphones, it is true that there are certain advantages when using this material, such as weight.

A plastic cell phone will always be lighter than that same cell phone with a glass back, yes, the difference in the overall quality of the device could not be justified by this slight reduction in weight.

Having a plastic back is also positive when the cell phone falls from a significant distance, since it will most likely not break in the fall.

With the glass there is a good chance that the back part will crack but it is something that is not justified, since a person who spends 1,000 euros / dollars on a device does not want it to be plastic in case it falls.

If someone spends 1,000 or 1,500 euros / dollars on a cell phone, he does not expect it to have the same material as a 150 euro / dollar cell phone. The criticisms of the users with the Note 20 were counted by the thousands, something that could be repeated if Samsung returns to the load with the plastic.

No matter how good the plastic used is, it will still be that, plastic, and also give a worse quality impression than a well-finished glass back. Not to mention the cost that Samsung saves by using plastic and not glass, will users notice it in the final price?

At all times we are basing this opinion on a leak that we cannot officially confirm. The source is reliable, but we will have to wait for Samsung’s final decision. For our part, we believe that it is quite embarrassing to want to have the best cell phone on the market and not include the best materials. Can you imagine Apple launching a plastic iPhone 12 Pro Max?



