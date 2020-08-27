All punch cards of Season 4 and how to complete them

Punched cards returns to Fortnite Chapter 2 on the occasion of Season 4 on Marvel. We review the entire list and help you complete them.

Up to 55 new punch cards have just arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 to mark the start of Season 4: War on the Nexus, in which Marvel superheroes join forces to defend Epic Games’ game from Galactus, the devourer of worlds. . In this section of our complete guide, in which we also take a look at the new map and all the rewards of Battle Pass 4, we leave you with a complete list of all the punch cards, how to complete them and how many XP each one will give us.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4: what are punch cards?

Punch cards appeared in Season 3 and are here to stay. They are a new way to gain experience with which we can level up faster by doing almost any type of action imaginable. They are challenges or challenges (not to be confused with achievements) that cannot be repeated once completed and that, although they are secret, diving through the game files we have found out which ones they are for

Butt

Kill Streak Commendations (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Versatile

Different Expert Commendations (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

First!

Different “First Player” Commendations (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

A legacy to remember

Legacies achieved during Season 4 (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Legacies achieved during Season 4 (0/10) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Achieving Legacies during Season 4 (0/15) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Legacies achieved during Season 4 (0/30) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Legacies achieved during Season 4 (0/50) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP



