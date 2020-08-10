All PS5 Games Confirmed with 120 FPS Mode

With the new generation getting closer and closer and the ability to deliver higher refresh rate games on consoles, these are the titles to support.

Talking about 120 FPS has been, until now, something impossible in the universe of consoles. Although in high-end computers it has been possible for years to enjoy the possibility of reaching these high refresh rates with compatible monitors, both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will come equipped with this capacity; there are already a few games that have confirmed that they will run with such a mode.

Although the resolution drops at the cost of raising the refresh rate from 60 FPS to 120 FPS, titles like Gears 5, DiRT 5 or Halo: Infinite, there are those who prefer this visual fluidity above all. It goes without saying that currently the offer of monitors and televisions with these capabilities is very limited, although Sony has already presented its high-end televisions prepared for PlayStation 5.

Those of you interested in monitors with 4K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rates, it goes without saying that you need HDMI 2.1 or compatible Display Port cables, as well as other features that can raise the price of the screen a lot. They are future purchases where large international companies such as the Chinese Xiaomi have already come forward to present their solutions at prices closer to all audiences (around 500 euros) of 34 inches and 144 Hz in a VA-type panel.

Games confirmed to run at up to 120 FPS on Xbox Series X

Gears 5

Halo: Infinite

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Second Extinction

DiRT 5

Orphan of the Machine

ExoMecha

Metal: Hellsinger

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.

Games confirmed to run at up to 120 FPS on PlayStation 5

DiRT 5

Optimized for Xbox Series X, what does it mean?

One of the hallmarks of the Xbox Series X hardware is that it will be able to optimize many video games through the hardware itself. All developers who want to be able to avail themselves of the possibilities of Microsoft’s new machine, which will feature DirectX Raytracing hardware acceleration technology to achieve more realistic lighting, more dynamic environments and truly pure 4K.

To this we must add a higher frame rate per second, completely reduced letter times thanks to Xbox Velocity Architecture (through SSD memory) or Smart Delivery, which is summarized in that we will buy the game only once: if we buy the version of Xbox One, we will receive Series X and vice versa; the console will always run the best version.

Both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will hit the market in late 2020 at a price yet to be determined. The launch catalog for both consoles is equally unknown. Here we review all the confirmed games that will arrive in 2020 for the Microsoft console; in this other, all of the Sony machine.



