All PS4 games are released in September 2020

Check out which are the PS4 games, besides Avengers, that will be released September 2020.

The PlayStation 4 console always has new and exciting titles coming out every month. That’s why we leave you some reviews of the best games and list the rest at the bottom of the page for you to review. Here are all the games that will be released in September 2020 for PS4!

Marvel’s Avengers – September 4 on PS4

Marvel’s Avengers aims to give players a unique look at some of the most iconic superheroes in the world. You’ll be able to play as Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, and many more heroes as you level up and go through various missions along the way to stop A.I.M. And save the world one more time

NBA 2K21- September 4 on PS4

NBA 2K21, one of the oldest and most popular basketball games on the market, is back with its latest release. Although an upgraded next-gen version is planned, the current-gen NBA 2K21 release still promises tons of improvements and a new MyPlayer experience for fans to play.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 – September 4 on PS4

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remains one of the most popular skate video game series of all time, so when a remastering of the games was announced, fans were extremely happy. Both Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will get the remastering treatment, with the ability to create a skater and skate park for fans to enjoy online.

Crysis Remastered – September 18 on PS4

Originally released over ten years ago, Crysis is finally getting the remastering treatment fans have been waiting for. After being leaked earlier this year and being criticized, it appears Crytek worked hard to make sure Crysis Remastered looks very different from its original counterpart, with the game also getting better lighting effects, tracing, and more detail in textures.

Other PlayStation 4 games in September

Doraemon Story of Seasons – September 4

WRC 9 – 8 September

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – September 8

Hotshot Racing – September 10

Inertial Drift – September 11

eFootball PES 2021: Season Update – September 15

Spelunky 2 – September 15

Pacer – September 17

WWE 2K Battlegrounds – September 18

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – September 22

Unrailed – September 23

Going Under – September 24

Budget Cuts – September 25

Mafia: Definitive Edition – September 25

The Walking Dead Onslaught (PSVR) – September 29

With the holiday season fast approaching, September offers players a chance to jump into new sports games, along with a bigger and more anticipated launch. Marvel’s Avengers is probably the biggest release of the month, and players get a chance to dress up as some of the greatest heroes in comic book history. Elsewhere, NBA 2K21 is looking to usher in another solid entry in the long-running basketball game franchise.

September is also a pretty big month for remasters, with two big ones dropping this month. First, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 offers fans the opportunity to go back in time and play two of the most iconic skateboarding games of all time. Second, Crysis Remastered aims to bring fans back to the world of Crysis, this time with a completely new look, with improvements to graphics, textures, and more.



