All Pokemon that cannot be exchanged at Pokémon Home

Pokémon Home allows Pokemon players to transfer Pokemon between games and trade with other players; however, there are some Pokemon that cannot be exchanged using the Global Trading System (GTS) or transferred to another game via Pokémon Home. Pokémon Home software is available on Nintendo Switch as well as on mobile devices and can be used with Pokémon GO, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Let’s Go Pikachu, Let’s Go Eevee, Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Pokémon Home is also expected to be compatible with the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Home is a cloud service launched in 2020 that allows players to transfer Pokemon between games they own, exchange Pokemon with players around the world, and track their progress in the national Pokedex. Players can also store up to 30 Pokemon for free in their Pokémon Home app or upgrade to a premium subscription plan and store up to 6,000 Pokemon. Pokémon Home makes it easier to fill a player’s Pokédex by exchanging, rather than trying to catch every Pokemon in the game.

Although Pokémon Home makes it easier to collect all possible Pokemon, there are some Pokemon that cannot be transferred through Pokémon Home or exchanged using GTS. When it comes to Pokemon that cannot be traded with GTS, players should know that they can still be traded through normal human-to-human trading. When it comes to Pokemon that cannot be transferred between games, there is no workaround.

Some Pokemon cannot be traded using GTS

Most of the Pokemon that cannot be exchanged via GTS at Pokémon Home are mythical Pokemon or Pokemon that can only be caught during special events. These Pokemon can still be requested in GTS even if these requests cannot be fulfilled. Pokemon that cannot be traded via GTS include:

MewCelebiJirachiDeoxysPhioneManaphyDarkraiShayminArceusVictiniKeldeoMeloettaGenesectDiancieHoopaVolcanionMagearnaMarshadowZeraoraMeltanMelmetal

Transferring Pokemon between games using Pokémon Home has limitations

Many restrictions on the transfer of Pokemon to and from Pokémon Home include changing the shape during transfer or prohibiting the transfer altogether.

In Pokémon Home and other related games, there are the following transfer restrictions:

Pokémon dressed from Pokémon GO will be transferred to Pokémon Home in their normal form (without clothes). Pikachu’s partner, Ivy’s partner and the merged forms of Necrosma, Kyurem and Kalirex cannot be transferred to Pokémon Home.Some Gigantamax Pokemon cannot be transferred from Pokémon Home to BDSM or Legends: Arceus.Nincada cannot be transferred from BDSM to Sword and Shield or from any other BDSM game. Spinda cannot be transferred to Pokémon Home from the BDSP. Keldeo Resolute and Castform Sunny/Rainy/Snowy are transferred to Pokémon Home as their normal or default forms. Cherrim Sunny switches to Cherrim Overcast by default when transferring to Pokémon Home. Legends: Arceus Giratina and Palkia Origin forms are transferred to Pokémon Home in a modified form. or the default form.Meloetta Pirouette changes to Meloetta Aria when transferred to Pokémon Home.Hisuian Voltorb and Hisuian Electrode cannot be transferred from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home.Pokémon Transfe rred from Let’s Go games to Sword and Shield cannot be transferred back to Let’s Go games.

Pokémon Home is a great resource for Pokemon players who are trying to fill their Pokédex, but it has its limitations. Some Pokemon cannot be traded using the GTS system, and others cannot be transferred between games. The compatibility between Pokémon Home and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet remains to be seen.