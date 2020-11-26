All Park Shin Hye Dramas and Movies

Park Shin Hye, one of the favorite stars of Korean dramas, knows the actress’s career in dramas and movies.

The native of the city of Gwangju was born on February 18, 1990, is 30 years old, (31 in Korean age) and is one of the best-known faces of Korean entertainment thanks to dramas like “Pinocchio”, “The Heirs”, “ Memories of Alhmabra ”and“ #VIVO ”, among others. She currently works under the S.A.L.T Entertainment agency, her family is made up of her parents and her older brother, members who belong to the artistic area, since they are dedicated to music.

She developed her talent while studying at ChungAng University, where she majored in the Department of Theater and Film, her debut in the industry was thanks to Lee Seung Hwan’s video clip “Flower”. She has also enjoyed her romantic life and is in a relationship with star Choi Tae Joon.

In a few days, on November 27, she will premiere her new movie called “Call”, where Park Shin Hye will play the role of “Seo Yeon”, a lonely girl who will undergo a great change in her life, as a woman manages to contact her But they both share different time periods and will have to find a way to help each other, as they must fix their future and past respectively.

The horror movie is a remake of the first one that was filmed and is of British origin, it will share credits with Jeon Jong Seo and it will be a 100% female project. If you want to know more about her career, we leave you a list with her films and dramas.

PARK SHIN HYE’S TRAJECTORY

Sisyphus: The Myth

Year: 2020

Starring: Choe Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye

Science fiction drama that will narrate the life of Seo Hae and a boy named Han Tae Sul, the plot revolves around the search to know the mysteries of the world, but something dangerous could haunt the protagonists.

Memories of the Alhambra

Year: 2018

Starring: Park Shin Hye and Hyun Bin

Where to Watch: Netflix

Science fiction drama that tells the life of a CEO of a video game company, who for some reason ends up trapped in Spain, in a hotel where virtual reality and the real world mix and they will have to return to the correct dimension before they in danger.

Doctors

Year: 2016

Starring: Park Shin Hye and Kim Rae Won

Where to Watch: Viki

Medical drama that narrates the life of a girl named Yoo Hye Jung, who lost her mother from a young age and was abandoned by her father, despite her difficult past, manages to get ahead, but on her way falls in love with one of his teachers, but the envy of a classmate could end their dreams.

Pinocchio

Year 2014

Starring: Lee Jong Suk and Park Shin Hye

Where to Watch: Netflix

Romance drama that tells the life of Choi Dal Po, a young man who is adopted by an old man after being alone, there he will meet his new family, including a girl named Choi In Ha, the granddaughter of his adopter. Both will decide to seek their dreams in the world of reporting and be honest people, finding love along the way.

The Heirs

Year 2013

Starring: Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye

Where to see: Drama premieres

Romance drama that tells the life of Chae Eun Sang, who on a trip to the United States meets Kim Tan, a young heir who must return to South Korea. After the protagonist enters one of the most prestigious schools, he will meet his summer love again, but will have to deal with the obstacles of social class.

Flower Boy Next Door

Year 2013

Starring: Park Shin Hye and Yoon si Yoon

Where to Watch: Viki

Romance drama that chronicles the life of Go Dok Mi, a lonely book publisher who begins to receive anonymous notes at her front door. Her life will change completely when she has her best friend, Enrique Geum, Oh Jin Rak and Tae Joon as neighbors, one of them will have to win her heart.

Don’t Worry, I’m a Ghost

Year 2013

Starring: Park Shin Hye and Bong Tae Kyu

Where to Watch: Viki

Comedy drama that tells the life of Moon Ki, a boy who will meet a ghost named Yeon Hwa, who will help him regain his memories after suffering an accident.

Heartstrings

Year 2011

Starring: Park Shin Hye and Jung Yong Hwa

Romance drama that narrates the life of the diligent Lee Kyu Won, a girl who plays a traditional Korean instrument, who by chance meets the idol Lee Shin, with whom she develops a love-hate relationship by seeing him being rude to a fan, but when she needs your help they will have to make a pact that could turn into something more.

Hayate the Combat Butler

Year 2011

Starring: Park Shin Hye and George Hu

Where to see: Drama premieres

Romance drama that tells the life of Hayate, a boy who has very bad luck, so much so that his parents are willing to pay a debt with his life to the Japanese mafia, but he will find help in a young heiress named Xiao Zhi, who hires him as his butler.

You’re beautiful

Year: 2009

Starring: Park Shin Hye and Jan Geun Suk

Where to Watch: Viki

Comedy drama that tells the life of Go Mi Nam, a girl who must take the place of her twin brother in a music school, there she will meet the leader of the band named Hwan Tae Kyung, with whom she will develop a relationship of love and hate. Will they discover her appearance after she disguises herself as a man?

Bicheonmu

Year 2008

Starring: Joo Jin Mo and Wang Ya Nan

Fantasy and time drama that tells the life of Jin Ha, a boy who was stolen as a baby and is the guardian of a famous book that teaches you the art of the sword, taken refuge in a town under another identity, meet the girl Sul Ri, daughter of the man responsible for murdering his family, but with whom he falls madly in love.

Kimcheed Radish Cubes

Year 2007

Starring: Park Shin Hye and Joo Sang Wook

Where to see: Drama premieres

Comedy drama that tells the life of three families, the plot focuses on the history of each of them, they all have differences in their way of relating, their members and how they live under their roof, but the only thing they will have in common is the arrival of Jang Sa Ya, a girl who was abandoned in a temple and has been raised alone ever since.

Several Questions That Make Us Happy

Year 2007

Starring: Park Shin Hye

Family drama that narrates the lives of 3 families, the actress stars in the plot of the third that develops the daily life of people who live under the same roof.



