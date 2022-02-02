All of Us Are Dead Season 2: The most important characters of the next installment

Since its debut on January 28 and with only 12 episodes, We are Dead (All of Us Are Dead) quickly took over the first place in the category of global television streaming of the international streaming platform Netflix. Important figures according to the latest FlixPatrol records, to which is added an impressive acceptance by viewers after knowing the 100 percent score data on Rotten Tomatoes.

Faced with such overwhelming success, the question soon arose as to whether there will be a season 2 of We Are Dead, just like its famous predecessors also produced by Korean talent such as The Squid Game (Squid Game) and Dulce Hogar (Sweet Home). Especially since its closure also left many loose ends that could easily be tied up with a next installment.

The first speculations indicate that it is most likely that if the audience level measurements continue like this, public pressure will make Netflix executives and the creators of We are Dead seriously contemplate a continuation. A project that would not be very difficult to carry out, since the webtoon on which it is based, “Now in Our School”, has 130 chapters and the ending that we saw on screen is only part of the original story.

For now, it is known, as usual, that Netflix always takes several weeks to decide if a program will have a second season. To give birth to a new project, you must first analyze and collect relevant data, such as the number of viewers and the number of minutes that viewers used to see, in this case, We are Dead, in addition to this, the director Lee Jae himself Kyu has not yet commented on the matter.

Most likely, Lee Jae Kyu himself, along with the rest of the production team and cast members, are still amazed at the avalanche of positive reactions from audiences all over the world. The only comment from him after his debut has been to thank all those who worked on the project for two long years until the moment of its transmission.

If you have already enjoyed all the episodes of We Are Dead, you have an idea of ​​who the key characters that cannot be missing in its second season should be, if on the contrary you have not yet seen the program, it is convenient to announce a Spoiler Alert below. Fans of the series do not lose hope and trust that Nam Ra (Cho Yi Hyun) will undoubtedly be the one who will help solve the mysterious ending of episode 12 of the first installment with the appearance of the beginning of a new variant of the virus.

As you may recall, in the We Are Dead zombie apocalypse universe, a new half-zombie, half-human hybrid emerges, after the experiments of Byung Chan, an expert in cell biology and science teacher at Hyonsan High School, went off the rails. control until exploding terror among the students of the institution and end up tragically impacting the rest of the city and surrounding areas.