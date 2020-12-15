All of Cyberpunk 2077’s Unique Iconic Weapons

We explain what the unique weapons are, all the ones in Cyberpunk 2077, how to get them and what special effects each one has in your game

As with vehicles, Cyberpunk 2077 has a wide range of weapons with which we can tackle the story. In this list we collect all the unique weapons, the most special in the game that we can only collect in certain places and times. They have special characteristics and if we become fond of them we can always raise their quality to legendary with the corresponding skill. As part of this complete guide we detail them all so that you do not leave any behind.

All unique weapons

Stinger: Reward when finishing the secondary work << Ways to live >>. It is a knife that does additional chemical damage and can apply poison.

Amnesty: During the main job <<Back>> we will have to complete the challenge of shooting bottles after talking with Cassidy in the southeast corner of the nomad camp. It’s an overture with good handling and firepower.

Appearance: Frank’s body must be looted after the secondary gig << Hatchet >>. It’s a JKE-X2 kenshin that increases crit chance, rate of fire, reload speed, and damage when low on health. Additionally, charged shots deal double damage.

Archangel: Kenny gives it to you during the secondary gig << Off the Leash >>. It is a lower recoil overture that does electrical damage and can stun.

Advanced: To create it you have to have looted the specifications of the leader of organized crime in Racho Coronado. Additionally, you must have the Merc Crafting perk from the Crafting Tree. It is a Nekomata that fires bouncing armor-piercing projectiles.

Ba Xing Chong: Loot Adam Smasher’s camera specs during the << Chippin ’in >> side job and have the Merc Crafting perk. It is a Zhuo L-69 that shoots explosive projectiles.

Cocktail stick: It is obtained in the dressing room of the Clouds club during the main gig << In the heat of love in a bar >>. It is a katana with a high base damage.

Gold-plated baseball bat: Picked up at Denny’s mansion pool during the << Second Conflict >> secondary gig. Has a high chance to bleed and low to stun.

Cottonmouth: In Finger’s bedroom during work << Give me back my girl >>. It is an electrical gamma baton that deals chemical and electrical damage.

Buzzsaw: Take the Merc Craft advantage and loot the specs of the organized crime leader in the Northern Industrial District. It’s a DS1 pulsar that fires armor-piercing projectiles.

Tinker Bell: Can be collected during << The Hunt >> under the tree near Peter Pan’s house in the Edgewood house. It is an electric gamma baton with reduced damage but its charged attacks can stun.

Chaos: Can be obtained during the main job << The Test >> by looting Royce. It is a JKE-X2 kenshin whose critical chance, status effect application type changes randomly each time it recharges.

Demolisher: River gives it to you during the job << Some good men >>. It’s an overture to load while aiming to activate auto mode, reducing recoil, spread, and rate of fire.

We divide, we will win: It can be obtained by looting Calle 6 or winning the shooting contest during the secondary gig << I sneaked into a party >>. It is a Sidewinder D5 that allows you to fix up to five targets, deal chemical damage and it is possible to poison them. Doom Doom: Obtained during the secondary job << Second Conflict >> by looting Doom Doom’s body as long as it has survived during the << The Test >> job. It is a nova DR5 that fires an extra four rounds per shot with a higher rate and possibility of dismemberment but in exchange for more recoil and dispersion.



