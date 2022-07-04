All Ocarina of Time NPCs are Really from Mario, not Zelda

There are a lot of non-player characters in Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, but some of them are actually from Super Mario. None of them intersect directly, but the influence is undeniable and serves as a humorous reference to Link’s desire to save Hyrule. There are three NPCs who bear more than a passing resemblance to Mario and his friends, as well as various other references.

In Ocarina of Time, Link will travel through Hyrule to save Princess Zelda from the evil king Gerudo, Ganondorf. Along the way, he travels through time and meets many characters who help him in his quest, including the farmers of the Lon Lon Ranch who sell valuable healing milk. Here Link can get the horse Epona in Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which will help him move around the map much faster than walking. The Lon Lon Ranch also appears in The Adventure of the Four Swords and The Minnish Hat, although its characters change from game to game.

It is known that the Mario and Zelda franchises overlap. Link’s Awakening, in particular, is full of enemies and references to Mario, but they can be found in many different Zelda games, which makes sense since these two series have a common creator, Shigeru Miyamoto. In addition to some NPCs that bear an undeniable resemblance to some Mario characters, portraits of Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser and Yoshi can be found in a window in Hyrule Castle. In another version of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Ocarina of Time 3D, this background was replaced with the background from Super Mario World. Nevertheless, the characters of the Lon-Lon Ranch are perhaps the most mocking references to Mario in Ocarina of Time.

Ocarina Of Time non-player characters look like Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach

Talon of Zelda: Lon Lon Ranch from Ocarina of Time has several similarities with the eponymous plumber from Super Mario. His blue jumpsuit, red shirt, brown shoes, as well as his figure, nose and mustache make him look like Mario’s third brother. On the other hand, his personality is not very similar; Talon is a lazy person who likes to sleep more than anything in the world — unlike Mario’s determination to save Princess Peach from Bowser — although during sleep he assumes the same pose as Mario in Super Mario 64. He is a recurring Zelda character who appears in several games, and on the cover for Oracle of Seasons he looks even more like Mario and wears a hat with the distinctive “M” logo.

Ingo is another Ocarina of Time character inspired by the Super Mario character, specifically Luigi. He is taller and slimmer than Talon, and his similar-looking mustache and green shirt make him look like Zelda’s version of Mario’s younger twin brother. He also finds it very frustrating to be constantly in Talon’s shadow, just as Mario usually outshines Luigi. However, his personality is very different from that of the cowardly Luigi, as Ingo is an irritable man who seizes the Lon Lon ranch, evicts Talon and overloads Malon after Ganondorf hands over control of the ranch to him.

The last character to address Super Mario in Zelda: Ocarina of Time is Malone, whose mother teaches her the song of Epona, which she teaches Link. Malone has some similarities with Princess Peach, although they are not very obvious at first. The two look alike, especially in the hairstyle, and if Link puts on the Mask of Truth, he will find out that Malone dreams of a knight knocking her down, which refers to how Mario saves Peach in most games. This may not be the biggest reference to Super Mario in Zelda: Ocarina of Time, but it’s a reference nonetheless.