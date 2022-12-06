All Netflix TV Shows Canceled in 2022

At the moment, Netflix has canceled more than 15 TV shows during 2022 — scroll down to see the full list.

The streaming giant has prematurely shut down a number of projects, both in reality shows and in scripted content.

Canceled shows include Paris Hilton’s cooking series “Cooking with Paris,” as well as the youth hit “Destiny: The Winx Saga.”

The second season of Steve Carell’s comedy “Space Force” was canceled this year, and the TV adaptation of the popular Resident Evil game, which premiered this summer, was canceled shortly after.

In a three-star review of Resident Evil earlier this year , NME wrote: “Moving the drama back and forth between timelines, Resident Evil is a pretty wild mess with zombies, but one that, like all other pandemic-related projects, has already ended. they are ahead of the events of the real world.”

Take a look at the full list of cancelled Netflix shows this year here:

Gentefied

Cooking With Paris

Another Life