All MultiVersus character classes (and what they mean)

MultiVersus, a new platformer from Player First Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, includes a variety of characters of five different classes that benefit a variety of game styles. Since the announcement of Multiverse in November 2021, the free fighting game has instantly become a rival to the recent Nickelodeon all-star brawl and the long-running Super Smash Bros. series. A unique look at character classes, as well as other subtle gameplay features such as character-specific perks, make MultiVersus a new breed of brawl.

The battle for the best platformer fight game has been going on for a long time, and it is constantly dominated by Super Smash Bros. games. MultiVersus introduced several key elements that are not present in Super Smash Bros., including a completely free model, a complex character development system and more competitive gaming support than Nintendo. Currently, Nintendo has no planned DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which gives MultiVersus a clear advantage in the competitive fighting game market in the future. While the support and audience of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may be slowing down, MultiVersus is presenting its open beta (and eventually its full build) as a suitable successor.

Super Smash Bros. Boasts a whopping 24 archetypes and character variations such as Zone-Breaker, Trapper and Precision. Despite the fact that a wide selection of character types provides a wide range of gameplay options, the very breadth of its choice can scare off entry-level players. In contrast, the MultiVersus focused list of 19 playable characters is one of the major MultiVersus fixes in Super Smash Bros.

MultiVersus has a stripped-down list of just five character classes: Bruiser, Tank, Support, Assassin and Mage. Although these character classes are familiar from fighting games, each class in MultiVersus offers its own approach to gameplay and damage balance. MultiVersus also introduced a team focus, especially the 2 vs 2 game mode, which made the choice of character class even more important. Choosing the right ally in an online game can mean the difference between winning and losing, so it’s very important to understand the subtle nuances between the five character classes in Multiverse.

Bruiser characters in Multiverse are balanced fighters

The bully characters in MultiVersus benefit from the overall balance on all fronts. Several Bruiser characters were featured in the official character trailer for Multiverse, where they demonstrated their abilities to both receive and deal damage almost equally. Bruiser characters tend to play relatively straightforwardly, making them an easy choice for novice players. Bruiser characters have a few nuances up their sleeve, but they’re generally good for combining simple combos and dealing permanent damage over time.

The Bruiser character class includes:

Tank characters in MultiVersus are slower to deliver heavy blows

Tank characters are one of the main elements of competitive fighting games, and MultiVersus does not necessarily reinvent the wheel with the “Tank” character class. True to their name, tank characters are less mobile than most other characters, but they do more damage, dealing damage with strong attacks and destructive combo techniques. Tank characters can also take more damage as the match progresses, allowing them to take the brunt of enemy attacks while teammates provide support and strategy. Initially, Wonder Woman was the only free tank character in the open beta version of MultiVersus, so there were fewer tank options left for new players.

The Tank character class includes:

Support characters in MultiVersus provide help and buffs

The support character class is arguably the shining star of the 2v2 Multiverse mode. Support characters deal significantly less damage during the match, but specialize well in deploying support for their teammates and applying positive effects. Support characters can save teammates from dangerous falls, deploy shields, and even “encourage” teammates to move faster and heal (Velma’s supportive techniques stand out surprisingly). The support characters in Multiverse can dramatically change the course of any competitive match and can become the deciding factor between victory and defeat.

The support character class includes:

The killer characters in Multiverse are very mobile damagers

The Assassin character class specializes in dealing damage and increased mobility. The assassin characters in Multiverse, such as Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, are the game’s “glass cannons” capable of dealing heavy damage and escaping quickly, but they are vulnerable to punitive combos and rapid level outbursts.