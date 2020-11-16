All members of the Order of the Ancients in AC Valhalla

We explain how to kill all the members of the Order of the Ancients in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 100% to get Platinum and Mjolnir.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new Ubisoft proposal, is loaded with surprises, mysteries and missions. Just by collecting all the available weapons and getting hold of the Knowledge Books scattered around the world we have a good number of hours ahead of us. But, to get the most powerful and colorful weapon in the game, Thor’s hammer, we will have to play even more. One of the requirements to be worthy of the Norse god’s weapon is to destroy all members of the Order of the Ancients. For this reason, and as part of this complete guide, we are going to detail the location of each of them.

Location of the Order of the Ancients

First of all, I recommend that if you want to eliminate all the members of the Order, it is important that in The Weight of the Crown you finish off your opponent. Otherwise, the Templars will not chase you, but you will have to look for them yourself and the task will be much longer. The location of the members will be revealed to us in several ways: advancing in the main plot, following the clues that appear in the corresponding section of the menu and ending with members of the same branch. It is not necessary to complete this mission to end the game, but some of the members are linked to main plots and we will not be able to access them until certain points in the story.

Instead, there are some that we can stumble upon by chance, and end them without having previously investigated them. That is why we bring you the following list, divided by branches.

Zealots (left branch)

Woden: Southwest of Canterbury

Heike: East of the Abbey of Saint Mary

Bercthun: South of Readingum Abbey (Hamtunscire)

Hrothgar: Southeast of Cicestre Abbey (Suthsexe)

Cudberct: South of Oxenefordscire

Horsa: East of Eveshan Abbey (Oxenefordscire)

Osgar: East of Ledecestrescire

Kendall: Northeast Ravensburg

Zealots (right branch)

Beorhtsige: Northwest of Glowecestrescire

Wealdmaer: West of Wenlocan Abbey (Sciropescire)

Tail: East of Fort Templebrough (Linconscire)

Callin: East of Threaded Pass (Euviscire)

Eorforwine: Southeast of our settlement (Grantebridgecire)

Redwalda: Venonis (Ledescestrescire)

Wuffa: Southeast of Grantebridge (East Anglia)

Guardians of war

Kjotve the Cruel: In Kjotve Fortress (Rygjafylke)

Leodgifu: In the Saxon military camp of Utbech (North of Cambridge)

Hunta, son of Hunta: In the Leicester market.

Sister Frideswid: Upper right corner of the town of Lunden.

Avgos Spearhand: Upper left corner of the town of Lunden.

Vicelin: In the middle of the river that runs along the coast of Lunden.

Guardians of wealth

Havelok: Aelfgarstun (Lincolnscire)

Patrick: Saint Alban’s Abbey (Oxenfordscire)

Mucel: Buckingham (Oxenfordscire)

Gifle: Ruined Tower (East Anglia)

Wigmund, the spike: In the monastery of the island of Ely (Grantebridgescire)

Birshop Herefrith: West of Anecastre (Lincolnscire)

Guardians of the Law

Eanbhert: In the overgrown house near Glowecestre.

Tata: On a hill in the center of Sciropescire.

Gunilla: City of Ledeccestre, in the drinking competition.

Abbess Ingeborg: In the Roman district of the city of Jorvik.

Grigorii: At Coppergate Market (Jorvik)

Audun: At the Yuletide Feast (Jorvik)



