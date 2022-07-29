All Marvel movies and shows missing in Phase 5 and 6

Marvel Studios presented its huge movie and TV program at Comic-Con in San Diego in 2022, but several confirmed and rumored superhero projects did not make it into the fifth and sixth phases of the Marvel cinematic universe. At SDCC 2022, phases 4 to 6 received an official name. The “Multiverse Saga” will revolve around Kang the Conqueror, a multiverse-traveling villain who appeared in Loki and replaced Thanos as the MCU’s big villain. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled upcoming content in three years that will form the basis for new Avengers films, but some MCU headliners were notable for their absence.

The fifth phase of the MCU will last from the beginning of 2023 to the middle of 2024. Six films and seven shows have been confirmed as part of Phase 5 at SDCC 2022, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, Guardians of the Galaxy. 3, “Secret Invasion” and the second season of “Loki”. In fact, there probably isn’t room to add additional projects in Phase 5 because the schedule is tight and new MCU movies and shows will be available almost every week.

However, there is plenty of room for movies and shows in Phase 6 of the MCU. Only three films have been confirmed for Phase 6 at SDCC 2022, but they were all major announcements. The Fantastic Four will finally make their MCU debut at the end of 2024, and two Avengers films will complete the Multiverse saga in 2025, where the latest version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will battle Kang the Conqueror. Marvel Studios will need to create “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” before their release, and they have a lot of stories they can tell before that. Here’s a look at all the confirmed and rumored MCU movies and shows that were missing in Phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel SDCC 2022 announcements, as well as where and when they might be released.

Confirmed Marvel Movies and Shows Missing in Phases 5 and 6

Armored Wars

In December 2020, Marvel confirmed that Don Cheadle would reprise his role as James Rhodes/Military vehicles in Armor Wars. Armor Wars, adapted from the comic book series of the same name, will become a Disney+ television series, which will focus on War Machine, struggling with the consequences of Stark Industries technologies falling into the wrong hands. Some MCU fans were worried about the future of Armor Wars as they missed the SDCC 2022 announcement, but lead screenwriter Yasir Lester took to social media to calm his nerves and confirm that the series is still coming out. Production of Armor Wars is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022, so it will most likely play a role in the sixth phase of the Marvel cinematic universe in late 2024 or 2025.

Deadpool 3

In January 2021, Kevin Feige confirmed that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool would be joining the MCU and that “Deadpool 3” would receive an R rating, although it is now owned by Disney. Although the release date has not been confirmed, “Deadpool 3” is in development under the direction of Sean Levy, who collaborated with Ryan Reynolds on the projects “Free Guy” and “Project Adam”. Plot details are currently unknown, but there is every chance that Deadpool will finally potentially meet some of his close comic book acquaintances now that he is part of the MCU, including Spider-Man.

Shang Chi 2

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – one of the biggest hits of the fourth phase of the MCU, impressively well-established both with critics and at the box office. The end credits of “Shang Chi” confirmed that the superhero would return, and in December 2021, Marvel Studios announced that “Shang Chi 2” was in development, and Destin Daniel Cretton was to return to write the script and direct the sequel. While the first movie was basically a stand-alone movie, Shang Chi 2 is going to explore Shang Chi’s place in the broader MCU now that Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers are interested in the Ten Rings. Given that the famous Avengers are now associated with Shang Chi, Shang Chi 2 could be part of Phase 6 in preparation for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Okoye Show / The Wakanda Show

It is reported that in 2021, Danai Gurira agreed to reprise her role as Okoye, General Dora Milahe from Wakanda, in the original MCU Disney+ TV show. It was previously announced that Ryan Coogler is developing a series dedicated to Wakanda, and reports suggest that this will be a separate show from the Okoye spin-off. At the time of writing, little is known about these series, but “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, which will be released in theaters in November 2022, may become the basis for two future projects of “Wakanda”, which may well become part of phase 5 or 6 of the MCU.

werewolf at night

Of the confirmed MCU movies and shows yet to be announced for Phase 5 or Phase 6, “Night Werewolf” is the only one that isn’t a sequel or spin—off—and could actually come out before Phase 5, according to the current schedule.