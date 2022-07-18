All LEGO Star Wars DLC: The Skywalker Saga, revealed at the moment

The LEGO games have enjoyed a fairly consistent reputation over the years. Mixing the blocky aesthetics with a variety of fan-favorite franchises was a smart move, and each title has carried on the series’ formula of tongue-in-cheek action and slapstick humor. The LEGO Star Wars games have been particularly popular and have been able to poke fun at the sci-fi stories, providing an undeniably entertaining collection that has been a hit with fans.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has already presented players with an overwhelming amount of great content and was met with praise from critics for its engaging gameplay, inventive storytelling, and impressive graphics. Despite the hefty amount of content that people could play through, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has also released several DLC packs to help bring wider elements of the Star Wars universe to the game.

The DLC Rollout

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga released in April 2022, but before the game was even launched, Traveller’s Tales announced seven DLC packs that would be available at various points in the following months. Like many LEGO games before it, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has literally hundreds of characters for players to use as they work their way through the nine mainline Star Wars sagas. Despite the plethora of diverse sci-fi characters and familiar faces that gamers can choose to explore the galaxy with, more were on the way.

When the game first launched, two packs were already available – The Mandalorian Season 1 and Solo: A Star Wars Story packs. The Classic Characters pack and the Trooper pack were also available at launch for players who had digitally pre-ordered the game; otherwise, they would be available later along with the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack, The Mandalorian Season 2, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character packs. Each pack brings with it a colorful cast of new characters from other Star Wars properties like spin-off films and the vast array of TV series that have launched in recent years.

The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack

The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack released at launch gave players the chance to play as the iconic helmeted bounty hunter Din Djarin, otherwise known as the Mandalorian. Gamers can travel around the galaxy accompanied by Grogu, the Force-sensitive infant that stole the hearts of many viewers when the TV series first released. While Grogu isn’t a playable character, having him along for the ride as Mando blasts bad guys is a sweet reminder of their touching relationship. The pack also includes Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11, and Kuiil as playable characters.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

While Solo: A Star Wars Story may not have been everyone’s favorite spin-off film, Han Solo remains a very compelling character no matter what age he is. The Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack includes the legendary Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian, but as younger versions before they’d made names for themselves, as well as relative newcomers to the franchise Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest.

Classic Characters Pack

The base game is obviously packed with Star Wars characters that players already know and love, like the villainous Darth Vader or the heroic Luke. However, the Classic Characters Pack adds some different variant versions to a few of the key characters. This DLC includes looks based on the original LEGO minifigures first released in 1999 for Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Lando Calrissian, providing a great link to Star Wars aesthetics from the past and including them amongst the more modern iterations.

Trooper Character Pack

Stormtroopers may be the most instantly recognizable and ubiquitous armored enemies in the Star Wars universe, but fans will know that there are many other types of troopers throughout the galaxy. The Trooper Character Pack gives players the option to play as a variety of different soldiers of the Empire from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The Mandalorian. The range of troopers included in the DLC character pack are: Imperial Death Trooper, Incinerator Stormtrooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shoretrooper and Mimban Stormtrooper. These give gamers plenty of different weapons to utilize as well as some formidable looks to terrorize the galaxy with.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was one of the more popular spin-off additions to the Star Wars universe, and introduced audiences to the brave group of rebels who gave life and limb to get the Death Star plans into the right hands. The film also had some great characters like the staff-wielding Chirrut Imwe and his companion Baze Malbus who carried an extremely cool heavy repeater canon. With the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack, players can use these weapons and also play as Chirrut, Baze, Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, and Director Krennic.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack adds a few more characters from the popular TV series that joined a little later on, like fan-favorite former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, the original badass bounty hunter Boba Fett kitted out with his new armor, the loyal Mandalorian Lieutenant Bo-Katan Kryze, the skilled mercenary Fennec Shand, and the chillingly heartless Empire stooge Moff Gideon.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack

The Trooper Character Pack may have provided some different versions of the Imperial Army, from the black-clad Imperial Death Trooper​​​​​​​s to the fiery Incinerator Stormtroopers, but none of them are as unique as the elite Clone Force 99, otherwise known as The Bad Batch. These diverse clones each have their own special skill sets which players can use as they take control of Hunter, Echo, Wrecker, Tech, and Crosshair.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.