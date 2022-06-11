All indie games presented at Summer Game Fest 2022, Day of the Devs

Jeff Cayley’s Summer Gaming Festival has taken place again. During the live broadcast, the main promising games of the gaming industry, such as The Last of Us: Part 1, Goat Simulator 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and One Piece Odyssey, showed exciting gameplay, trailers, and commentary. Among these AAA games, there were many indie games from small developers and teams that celebrated the tenth year of Developers’ Day.

Fifteen indie games were announced from familiar studios and novelties during the stream. Day of the Devs 2022 offers a wide selection of games, ranging from nightmarish horror and ending with convenient puzzle games.

Time flies

People who liked the Untitled Goose Game will most likely like Time Flies by Michael Frey and Rafael Munoz for its open world and quirky atmosphere when they roam like houseflies. Players will try to fill the little fly’s bucket list before they inevitably reach the end of their lives. For a fly, life is very short – about a minute, although it depends on the region in which the in-game fly is born. Completing tasks such as getting drunk or getting rich is not mandatory for the game, as players can ignore the tasks and just explore. According to the official trailer, the goal is to “make the best of the time you have.” Time Flies will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and PC in 2023.

Bear and breakfast

Thanks to the charming trailer from Gummy Cat, Bear and Breakfast turns into an easy adventure game in the genre of management. With elements similar to Little Witch in the Woods 2021, players will manage the hotel in the role of Hank the bear. Here they are tasked with cleaning, entertaining and not letting their guests get hungry, which brings the player money depending on their results. As the business grows, so does the forest outside the B&B, and players will be able to explore the mysteries of the desert in their free time. Bear and Breakfast will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch on July 28, 2022.

Lana’s Planet

Described as a fusion of The Last Guardian and Limbo, the hand-drawn adventure puzzle game Planet of Lana has arrived with a brand new trailer and breakdown from developers from Wishfully. Thanks to the stunning soundtrack by Takeshi Furukawa and vivid visual effects, the game has certainly attracted a lot of attention from indie fans. Playing as the persistent Lana, gamers will be able to explore “a planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between people, nature and animals” by making friends with an alien cat-like life form named Mui. Planet of Lana will be available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S later this year.

Schim

In this challenging 3D platformer, players can run as the main character Shim, a small drop creature that travels by jumping from shadow to shadow. In a game developed by Evud Van Der Werf, Shim’s goal is to find the person he belongs to. Playing with elements of light and animation, SCHiM is at the top of the list for many who want to experience a complex but lively environment, as well as be friendly to colorblind people. SCHiM doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it will be available for PC.

Naiad

This game, developed by the Spanish indie company HiWarp, will allow players to go through sixteen locations at their own pace, playing as a water nymph who can talk to ducks, butterflies, turtles and rabbits. Players will also be able to help animals overcome fallen logs and other obstacles by listening to a talking cloud that acts as a guide on their journey.

Putting an end to the pollution of the river banks and restoring the color of nature is an important topic in Naiad. People will be able to collect life force from leaves and flowers falling into the water, which will make the nymph’s hair grow, and in turn, she will be able to sing to animals and plants, which helps them thrive and grow. . Naiad will be available in the third quarter of this year, as it will be released on PC, PS4 and PS5.

How to say goodbye

This story-driven puzzle game from developers Florian Veltman, Baptiste Portefaix and ARTE France was inspired by illustrated children’s books. Players will have to move decor elements and characters to help a ghost who has recently died and is trying to come to terms with his death. It looks like this game will cause players to have an emotional reaction, potentially similar to the heartbreaking This War of Mine. With a ghost being summoned to leave the space between life and death, accompanied by new friends and a mysterious wizard, players will have to fight their way through evil spirits trying to trap them.