All images of Taisha Adams at the MTV UNSCRIPTED Movie & TV Awards

On June 5, the fan favorite of the “Bachelorette Party” series, Taisha Adams, hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, and that evening she looked amazing. Taisha first won the hearts of bachelors in Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. That summer, she joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise, but did not find her eternal love, despite a short relationship with John Paul Jones. In 2020, after Claire Crowley ended her Bachelorette season early to get engaged to Dale Moss, Taisha replaced her in the lead role. At the end of the season, she got engaged to Zach Clark, but they broke up in November 2021.

Due to her charming personality and warm demeanor, Taishia was the perfect host of several different projects during and after her work at Bachelor Nation. Together with Caitlin Bristow, she was the co-host of the 17th and 18th seasons of The Bachelorette Party and helped Katie Thurston and Michelle Young on their journey in search of love. She was also one of the co-hosts of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast from 2019 to 2021 and Click Bait with Bachelor Nation from 2020 to 2021. In addition to working with The Bachelor franchise, Taishia was a co-host of Entertainment Tonight and E! Daily pop.

In 2021, Taisha received the award for the best dating show as the star of the “Bachelorette Party” at the first ever MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony: UNSCRIPTED. A year later, she did a fantastic job as the host of the award ceremony. On the red carpet and during the show, Taisha wore gorgeous designer outfits that accentuated her beauty and allowed her to shine all night.

Vivienne Westwood

Taisha was wearing this vintage Vivienne Westwood dress on the red carpet of the MTV TV & Movie Awards: UNSCRIPTED. In a photo day with Paper, she said that she and her stylist Brian Moeller fell in love with this dress. Taisha said: “It’s a work of art, and it fits like a glove.” She explained that she needed a sleek and timeless look because “there was a lot of color and glitter in the show.” In a post on Instagram, Taisha called the dress “the image of her dreams.”

Laquan Smith

In another post, Taisha told about the first dress she wore. Taishia shared that she wanted to start the evening as a presenter by wearing a black designer dress. She said that this “chocolate dress” by Laquan Smith immediately caught her attention. In her photo day with Paper, Taishia said that when she imagined delivering her opening monologue in the clothes of a “black designer”, it is a powerful statement representing diversity in the fashion industry. a designer like Laquan Smith was a special moment for me.”

David Koma

The next dress Taisha wore was a bright yellow two-piece dress. The ensemble consisted of a feathered top and a smooth shiny bottom with dark green sleeves. In Taisha ‘s photo diary with Paper , she said: “This neon David Koma dress was perfect for ruffling feathers.”

Bronx and Banquo

Taisha wore her hair loose in this sparkling blue jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a belt tied around her waist. Taisha from “The Bachelor” not only changed her outfits, but also slightly changed her hairstyle. According to her photo diary in Paper, she wanted to “present a completely new image in every act, from head to toe.”

Mugler

Taishia also talked about this black jumpsuit in her photo diary Paper. “This Mugler Black bodysuit is everything to me,” she said, explaining that she only had four minutes between changing into this sleek black outfit with long sleeves, and she was determined to make it work. Taisha shared that she liked that she let her hair down for this because “it gives a darker version of Britney [Spears]’s jumpsuit Oops! … I Did It Again,” and what could be better than Britney for MTV?”

Givenchy

Taishia also admitted that when she saw this cream dress with long sleeves from Givenchy, she immediately realized that this was the one. She said she wanted to bring glamour, and Taisha did exactly that. The dress featured cutouts on the back and elbows, studded with jewels.

Richard Quinn

For her latest evening look, Taisha was dressed in what she called her Richard Quinn dress from Barbie Fantasies. The short bright pink dress is decorated with gloves with long sleeves and ruffles on the sides. In her photo diary Paper, she said: “I like how feminine but sophisticated this image looks with a long sleeve glove.”

Summary of Taisha’s Instagram video

On Instagram, Taisha posted a video that tells about all her beautiful images from the MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony: UNSCRIPTED. Taisha has done an amazing job organizing the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED for the first time. With her seven glamorous looks, she proved that she is a fashionista. This is just the beginning of the next stage of the former bachelor’s career.